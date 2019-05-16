Cast Announced For Walsall Operatic Society's Production of HELLO, DOLLY! At Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

From Wednesday 19 - Saturday 22 June, Walsall Operatic Society (WOS) return to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to stage HELLO, DOLLY!

HELLO, DOLLY! follows WOS's critically acclaimed 2018 production of Sweeney Todd, which recently won the 2018 season Noda Award for Best Musical in the region.

HELLO, DOLLY! is based on Thornton Wilder's 1955 play The Matchmaker and features Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman (Mame and La Cage aux Folles) and a Book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street and Bye Bye Birdie).

The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi (a strong-willed matchmaker), as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known, unmarried, half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder. In doing so she persuades his niece, his niece's intended, and Horace's two clerks to travel to New York City. Dolly's scheming soon involves Horace's employees as well as a New York hatmaker, as she tries to cover up her own secret romantic designs.

Vicki Hardy will play Dolly Gallagher Levi alongside Craig Smith as Horace Vandergelder. The cast also includes Adam Gregory as Cornelius Hackl, Alex Woolliscroft as Barnaby Tucker, Lizzie Buckingham as Irene Molloy, Hannah Bird as Minnie Fay, Eleanor Shepard as Ermengarde, Geoff Bird as Rudolph Reisenweber and Gill Westwood as Ernestina Money. The cast is completed by a talented group of local performers.

HELLO, DOLLY! is filled with many of musical theatre's most memorable songs including Put On Your Sunday Clothes, Before the Parade Passes By and of course Hello, Dolly!.

Founded in 1955, Walsall Operatic Society is a vibrant and friendly company with a strong reputation for producing outstanding musical theatre. Members come from a range of different backgrounds and cover a huge age range from 14 - 70 and all share the same passion, dedicated to staging only the highest quality productions.

Tickets for HELLO, DOLLY! from 19 - 22 June are now on sale and can be bought online at grandtheatre.co.uk, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or in person at the Box Office.





