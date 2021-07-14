Cast Announced For WHEN DARKNESS FALLS at the Park Theatre

Returning to Park Theatre, London after playing Boris Johnson in the sell-out run of The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Will Barton will star as John Blondel and Alex Phelps as The Speaker in the spine-chilling ghost story, WHEN DARKNESS FALLS. The show will run for a limited season from Wednesday 18 August until Saturday 4 September, with a national press night on Monday 23 August 2021. Written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, the production will be directed by Paul Morrissey.

The London run will then tour to Theatre Royal Winchester, MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton and Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford.

On the small island of Guernsey, local history teacher, John Blondel, runs the Island's only Historical Society. Tonight, as part of the Society's weekly vlog, a young writer who has been researching the island's mysterious and often frightening folklore, has been invited to give a talk. As his seemingly innocent stories unfold - many of which are based on true events - it isn't long before they reveal dark pasts, disturbing truths and unforgettable terrors.

Will Barton's most recent theatre includes the title role in The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson (Park Theatre & National Tour), The Libertine (Theatre Royal Haymarket) and Toast (Park Theatre and New York). He also played Boris Johnson in the 2017 BBC 2 drama Theresa V Boris. Other television includes A Confession, Vanity Fair and two series of How Do You Want Me?.

Alex Phelps's theatre work includes Sir Andrew Aguecheek in Twelfth Night and Reynaldo/Priest and understudy Hamlet in Hamlet (both Shakespeare's Rose Theatre), Raleigh in Journey's End for Mesh Theatre Company, and Dennis Dutton in The Vertical Hour, Bob Acres in The Rivals and Orestes in Elektra (all at Theatre By The Lake).

The show's illusions will be designed by John Bulleid, an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star, whose other theatre credits include Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre, London - current Magic & Illusion assistant), The Ocean At The End Of The Lane (The National Theatre - associate to Jamie Harrison) and The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre, London - associate to Chris Fisher).

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is James Milton's first full-length play. Paul Morrissey's other writing includes the play Bingo! and the new musical Toys.

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is directed by Paul Morrissey and designed by Justin Williams, with lighting by Bethany Gupwell and sound by Daniel Higgott.

WHEN DARKNESS FALLS is produced at Park Theatre by Paul Morrissey Limited, Chris Wheeler and Molly Morris, in association with Glynis Henderson Productions, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Dawn Smalberg and Bev Ragovoy and Park Theatre.

Learn more at whendarknessfalls.co.uk.