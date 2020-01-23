Cast Announced For UK Tour Of SEEDS

Judith Jacob (Dark Heart, ITV; The Five, Sky One) will star alongside Penny Layden (Belgravia, ITV; Macbeth, National Theatre) in the new UK tour of seeds. Two mothers united in sorrow, unable to escape the tragedy of knife crime, try to protect their sons - one in life, and one in death.

On Michael Thomas' birthday, his cake sits in his mother's living room, its candles burning undisturbed. Jackie wants to clear her conscience, while Evelyn's got a big speech to deliver on the 15th anniversary of Michael's fatal stabbing. Are some things better left unsaid? This compelling piece is about motherhood, loss and what is left after the worst happens.

Sensitively written by Mel Pennant and directed by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour (Typical, Soho Theatre), seeds looks to tell the, often unexplored, stories of those who fight to keep their children safe from the world in which they grow up. According to figures released in October 2019, knife crime offences in England and Wales have reached a record high. Hate crimes have more than doubled over a seven-year period; racial hate crimes make up more than three-quarters of offences.

Osei-Kuffour comments, It's a pleasure to have such experienced actors to work with on this powerful piece. Already just days in, it's been a joy and it's wonderful to see their enthusiasm for the play, to feel their humility in response to my thoughts and experience their eagerness to tackle the material.

seeds is generously supported by Arts Council England, The Foyle Foundation and The Carne Trust.

Tour Dates

21st - 29th February Leeds Playhouse

Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds, LS2 7UP

https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk/

@LeedsPlayhouse

3rd - 4th March Live Theatre

Broad Chare, Quayside, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 3DG

https://www.live.org.uk/

@LiveTheatre

6th - 7th March Derby Theatre

15 Theatre Walk, St Peter's Quarter, Derby, DE1 2NF

https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/

@DerbyTheatre

9th - 10th March Warwick Arts Centre

University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7AL

https://www.warwickartscentre.co.uk/

@WarwickArts

17th - 18th March Stephen Joseph Theatre

Westborough, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 1JW

https://www.sjt.uk.com/

@theSJT

20th - 21st March Traverse Theatre

10 Cambridge Street, Edinburgh, EH1 2ED

https://www.traverse.co.uk/

@TraverseTheatre

24th March - 11th April Soho Theatre

21 Dean Street, Soho, W1D 3NE

https://sohotheatre.com/

@SohoTheatre





