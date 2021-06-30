Cast Announced For TWO INTO ONE at The Mill At Sonning Theatre

The Mill at Sonning Theatre today announces the cast for a new production of Ray Cooney's classic farce, 'Two into One, directed by Ron Aldridge, that runs 5 August - 9 October, 2021.

The cast features Mark Curry, Felicity Duncan, Olivia Forrest, Harry Gostelow, Connor Hughes, Steven Pinder, Carol Royle, Daisy Steere and Delme Thomas.

During the run, the theatre, which has staged all of his plays - some more than once - over the past 38 years, will honor Mr Cooney by naming the auditorium after him at a star-studded VIP gala evening performance on Saturday 11 September. This is to thank him for all his incredible support for the venue over the years but especially during lockdown, helping save it from closure.

'Two into One' premiered in the West End in 1984 and was an overnight hit - but its storyline could have been plucked from the Westminster headlines of today!

If you are a Cabinet Minister in the Government it is not easy to arrange an afternoon of nookie in a London hotel with a young lady. The problem is not so much that the Minister and the young lady are both married (not to each other obviously!) but that the young lady is the personal secretary to the Leader of the Opposition. Richard Wiley (the Cabinet Minister) makes the mistake of enlisting the assistance of his own secretary, George Pigden - a charming bumbler who gets everything mixed up. Before the end of the evening George's intervention has resulted in Richard's wife and the young lady's husband turning up at the hotel. Add to this a wily waiter, a pompous hotel manager and a puritanical Member of Parliament who crusades against pornography and you have all the ingredients of a Cooney comedy which soon escalates into delicious farce.

The Mill at Sonning prides itself on offering customers a unique Dinner-Theatre experience. Every ticket at The Mill includes a delicious home-cooked pre-show two-course meal.

Box Office: 0118 969 8000

www.millatsonning.com