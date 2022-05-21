Cast Announced For New Musical Adaptation Of WUTHERING HEIGHTS

The Turbine Theatre has announced a workshop presentation of their new musical adaptation of Emily Brontë's literary classic, 'Wuthering Heights'. At just twenty-five, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama graduate Lizzie Lister wrote and composed this musical with her father, Mick Lister, and classical pianist Clare Lonsdale.

Lizzie was thrilled to welcome on board the following creative team: Emma Gersch (Moving Stories, Shakespeare's Globe) is Director, Award-Winning Choreographer Christopher Tendai (CTC Dance Company, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club London) is Choreographer and Producer, and her fellow Royal Central graduates Nyokabi Macharia and Rosie Weston are taking on the roles of Assistant Director and Assistant Musical Director. Co-composer and Arranger Mick Lister completes the team as Musical Director.

Choreographer and Producer Christopher Tendai said: "This new musical adaptation is a gateway for new inventive thinking towards classic literature, as it delves into the rawness and truth of the characters and story. I truly think that this new contemporary musical can be the next big thing to hit stages, not only in the UK, but also internationally - reigniting and redefining the relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff."

Carl Spencer, who starred as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in 'Hamilton' (Victoria Palace Theatre) and Magnus the Escapologist in 'Matilda' (Working Title Films/Netflix) leads the cast as the iconic Byronic Hero, Heathcliff, opposite Lizzie Lister as his star-crossed love, Cathy Earnshaw. Luke Bayer, known for playing Alternate Jamie in the Original London Cast of 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' (Apollo Theatre) and Mark in 'RENT' (Hope Mill Theatre) is playing Edgar Linton, alongside Royal Central School of Speech and Drama graduate Natalie Elliott, who is making her Off-West End debut as Isabella Linton.

The principal cast have recently been joined by two ensemble members: Anna Van Der Wolf and Marco Venturini.

Wuthering Heights - The Musical revitalizes Brontë's renowned Gothic romance through a 21st century lens. Wild, whimsical Cathy has grown up on the Yorkshire moors, and when Heathcliff, the young immigrant orphan, is thrust into her life, the pair soon become inseparable. This brutally honest retelling of Heathcliff and Cathy's death-defying love highlights the novel's most hard-hitting themes, and will harden, break and heal your heart. From the lovelorn Lintons, tyrannical Hindley, to the all-seeing, all-knowing Nelly Dean, this adaptation gives every character the chance to tell their side of the story - retold through a haunting, filmic score, fusing the classical with the contemporary.

Director Emma Gersch said: "I am totally thrilled to be working on this magical project. As soon as I heard the songs, I was blown away and knew that this was a story I wanted to be part of telling. I have been passionate about the adaptation of classics for many years, and when music is woven into the storytelling, I feel like new levels can be transcended."

An hour-long extract of the working production will be exclusively presented to industry and public on Thursday June 2nd (7.30pm), Friday June 3rd (7.30pm), Saturday June 4th (3pm and 7.30pm). Tickets are available on the Turbine Theatre website.