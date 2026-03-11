Polka Theatre To Present THE RAPPING PRINCESS And Accessible Production Of TORTOISE AND THE HARE

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Polka Theatre has announced further details of its upcoming productions THE RAPPING PRINCESS and TORTOISE AND THE HARE, both set to run this spring at the venue’s two performance spaces.

Polka Theatre’s Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Helen Matravers and Executive Director and Joint Chief Executive Lynette Shanbury revealed that the company will premiere THE RAPPING PRINCESS, based on the children’s book by Hannah Lee and Allen Fatimaharan. The production will run in Polka’s Adventure Theatre from May 16 through June 21 and is recommended for audiences ages 3 to 6.

The musical follows Princess Shiloh, whose love of music leads her on a journey through different genres as she searches for the place where her talents belong. The production explores themes of individuality and self-expression through a music-driven story designed for young audiences.

Helen Matravers said, “The Rapping Princess is a gorgeous tale of learning to love your uniqueness, and to have the confidence to share your gift with the whole world. This gig-style bright, beautiful story will hopefully inspire hundreds of children to embrace their wonderful talents, take a leap into a creative unknown and be a great conversation starter for parents, families, schools and teachers everywhere. We are so excited to present this musical feast of a show, adorned with sparkles and lyrical twists which will get young audiences onto their feet dancing. There isn't a children's show quite like it anywhere else!”

The theatre will also present TORTOISE AND THE HARE, a co-production with Derby Theatre and Hiccup Theatre, running in the Y C Chan Theatre from May 2 through May 31 and recommended for ages 3 to 7. The production features puppetry, original music, and storytelling inspired by the classic fable.

Every performance of TORTOISE AND THE HARE will include creative captions, integrated British Sign Language, and audio description as part of Polka Theatre’s accessibility initiatives.

Alongside the productions, Polka Theatre will offer themed workshops for young audiences. Baby Beatbox, for children ages 0 to 4, will explore rhythm, sound, and movement on May 26. Create an Epic Fable, for ages 5 to 8, will take place May 27 and invite participants to craft their own stories using games and musical instruments.

Tickets are now on sale at polkatheatre.com or by calling 020 8543 4888.

Polka Theatre is one of the United Kingdom’s dedicated children’s theatres. The venue reopened in 2021 following a major renovation and now operates two performance spaces: the 300-seat Y C Chan Theatre and the Adventure Theatre, which seats up to 90 depending on configuration.