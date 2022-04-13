Cast Announced For NO PARTICULAR ORDER at Theatre503

Daniel York Loh, Pandora Colin, Jules Chan and Pía Laborde-Noguez are announced today as the stellar multi-rolling ensemble cast in the premiere of acclaimed playwright Joel Tan's No Particular Order.

Presented by Ellandar Productions, a theatre company championing work by and about British East and Southeast Asians (BESEA) and British Muslims and Theatre503, the production is directed by JMK Award Winning director, Joshua Roche (Young Vic, CHICHESTER FESTIVAL THEATRE, RSC, SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE) with a production design by award winning scenographer and designer Ingrid Hu (Akram Khan, THE YARD THEATRE).

This prescient portrait of global politics and rise of authoritarianism forms part of Theatre503's relaunch season. Joel's innovatively written drama told from an unnamed place and spanning 320 years delivers snapshots of both a recognisable world and visions of the future. Through the lives of ordinary people - ornithologists, bureaucrats, soldiers, and tour guides - No Particular Order charts the fall, rise and continuation of a nation, always asking the same question "Is it empathy, or power, that endures?"

Joel describes his chillingly topical play as "an exploration and exposition of what it feels like to live under a tremendous will-to-power". He adds: "I hope audiences will have a sense of our shared human heritage living under power and what it means to love, rebel, make art and to be kind in spite of it all."

Joel (503FIVE alumni; PAPATANGO prize 2019 finalist, ROYAL COURT writer's group 2021 alumni, HEADLONG commissioned playwright and former Associate Artist at Singapore's renowned CHECKPOINT THEATRE) divides his time between London and Singapore. Described as one of the most exciting Singaporean playwrights of his generation, his plays have received acclaim for their lyrical and incisive interrogation of politics and society. His work is regularly produced by Singapore's leading theatre companies including renowned new-writing companies CHECKPOINT THEATRE, WILD RICE, and PANGDEMONIUM. No Particular Order marks his first fully staged professional production in the UK.

The production runs from 31 May to 18 June and will be available to livestream on the 21 June.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Presented by Ellandar Productions and Theatre503

Directed by: Joshua Roche

Set and costume: Ingrid Hu

Producers: Iskandar إسكندر R. bin Sharazuddin and Mingyu Lin ae?-e??a??

Full creative team to be announced shortly.

