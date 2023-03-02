Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For Birmingham Stage Company's Tour of TERRIBLE THAMES

The tour sets sail on Saturday 1 April, with press performances on 11 and 12 April, and voyages until October 29 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023  
Birmingham Stage Company has announced the cast coming aboard the Terrible Thames. This is a unique immersive theatrical tour taking in prime historical locations such as The Tower of London, Parliament, Shakespeare's Globe, and the Golden Hinde. It sets sail on Saturday 1 April, with press performances on 11 and 12 April, and voyages until October 29 2023.

Neal Foster captains his crew Jake Addley, Rob Cummings, James Elliot, Andrew Franklin, Harriet Munday, Roger Parkins, Harry Sutherland, Dominic Treacy and Nathan Zammit on this maritime adventure, where audiences learn about the horrible history of London and the Thames.

Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company, Neal Foster said today: "When we launched Terrible Thames in 2021, I could never have imagined it would be become such a popular attraction in such a short time. We have been overwhelmed by the positivity about London it has generated and can't wait to hit the waves again this year".

Horrible Histories proudly presents its wicked river tour of the Terrible Thames. Climb aboard and hear the horrible history of the most famous river in the world!

Tremble in terror at the Tower! Sizzle at the Savoy! Give Cleopatra the needle! Be washed away at Westminster! Lose yourself in Lambeth! Get gobsmacked by the Globe! Hold onto your head at London Bridge and escape from Execution Dock!

Dive with Horrible Histories into the stories of King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn, Julius Caesar, Queen Boudicca, Jack the Ripper and Captain Kidd, in this history of the Thames with the nasty bits left in.

Terry Deary is the creator of Horrible Histories and one of Britain's best-selling authors of the 21st Century. He's also the tenth most-borrowed author in British libraries. There are around 50 Horrible Histories titles with total sales of 25 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 200 fiction and non-fiction books for young people including his series of books Dangerous Days.

Neal Foster directs. He is Actor/Manager of Birmingham Stage Company which since its foundation in 1992 has staged over one hundred productions. The company has become one of the world's leading producers of theatre for children and their families, including Horrible Histories Live on Stage for eighteen years in the UK, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia. Foster has directed and co-written all of the most recent Horrible Histories shows including Barmy Britain - Parts One, Two, Three, Four and Five, and Terrible Tudors (Garrick Theatre, Apollo Theatre and Sydney Opera House), Groovy Greeks and Incredible Invaders for a national tour and Wicked Warwick at Warwick Castle. His first fictional adaptations were David Walliams' Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy, both of which transferred to the Garrick Theatre, and were nominated for an Olivier Award.

Jake Addley's theatre credits include Peter Pan, Aladdin, and Snow White (South Hill Park), Mother Courage, Teechers, Animalphabet (UK tour), Cartoon Network (International tour), The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo's Child (West End, UK/International tour) & The Gruffalo (West End, UK & International tour), OiFrog! (UK tour).

Rob Cummings' theatre credits include Treasure Island (EM Forster Theatre), Fear & Misery of the Third Reich (UK schools tour), War of the Worlds (Metal Exchange), Aladdin (Kingdom International Theatre), The Greatest Liar in all the World (Greenwich Theatre, Bristol Old Vic), The Little Mermaid (QE2 Dubai), Only Fools and Horses (West End, Australia tour, Edinburgh Festival), Beauty and The Beast (Woodville Theatre), Peter Pan (Theatre Royal Margate), Dracula (Kings Head Theatre), Fawlty Towers (West End and nationwide tour), The Wizard of Oz (Abney Park), and Tom, Dick & Harry (Dugdale Centre).

James Elliot's theatre credits include Birmingham Stage Companies Billionaire Boy (UK tour).

Andrew Franklin's theatre credits include Beauty and The Beast (Courtyard, Hereford), Rapunzel (UK tour, Immersion Theatre)

Harriet Munday makes her professional debut in Terrible Thames.

Roger Parkins' theatre credits include The Lion King (Disneyland Paris), Hamlet (European castle tour), Cinderella (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Next time I'll Sing to you (Orange Tree Theatre), The Glass Protegé (Park Theatre), Let's Pause There (The King's Head Theatre), and Catnip (Arts Theatre). His film credits include Followers, and Sweet Potatoes. He was nominated for Best Male Narrator for the Audie Awards 2022.

Harry Sutherland's theatre credits include for Birmingham Stage Company Awful Auntie (UK tour), and Tom Gates (UK tour and UAE tour). Henry V, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and Twelfth Night (Pendley Shakespeare Festival). For The English Theatre Company, Curious Adventures of Jack Todd, D.I.Y. and Dream On (European tour). And for film, Shadows.


Dominic Treacy's theatre credits include Buttons in Cinderella (Upstage Productions) Timms in The History Boys (Wolverhampton Grand) The Musical of Musicals, (The Musical!) (Hope Street Theatre).

Nathan Zammit's theatre credits include The Full Monty and, On Your Feet, (UK tours).

Tour Dates

Tower Bridge Quay

St Katharine's Way, London E1W 1LD

https://terriblethames.seetickets.com/

Saturday 1 April - Friday 29 October

Saturday 1 April - Friday 29 October

Tickets from £15

Family tickets:

£60.00 (1 adult and 3 children)

£70.00 (2 adults and 2 children)



