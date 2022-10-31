Cast Announced For BELLE AND SEBASTIEN at Bristol Old Vic Studio For Christmas

Rehearsals begin today for the long-awaited Christmas show for our younger audiences (4+), Belle and Sebastien - a lovingly reimagined take on the classic children's story by Cécile Aubry.



Much-loved Bristol actor Felix Hayes (A Christmas Carol, Bristol Old Vic) plays Belle - the Pyrenean Mountain Dog and best friend to Sebastien, played by Mogali Masuku, who is welcomed to Bristol for the first time. Born on the same day seven years ago, this boy and this dog have yearned forever to feel like they belong. Now all they have is each other - and they don't even realise it.



Join these mischievous kindred spirits as they adventure into the wild. Can they forge a friendship strong enough to survive the perils of the mountain? Could they even find a place to call home?



Belle and Sebastien reunites two of the West Country's leading producers of work for young people - Bristol Old Vic and Travelling Light - in their latest co-production. This story of love and friendship is devised by the company, with writer in the room Adam Peck, and directed by Heidi Vaughan, in her final production for Travelling Light before taking up her post as Artistic Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres in January 2023.



Speaking today, Heidi Vaughan said:

"This is a thrilling day, bringing together a wonderful group of artists to devise this powerful story brimming with mischief and adventure. We've been working with children in our local community to develop ideas, which will feed into the devising process in an open and unexpected way. This piece celebrates the power of coming together, crossing paths and finding the places we belong. Here's to finding joy in unexpected places."



Lucy Hunt, Bristol Old Vic's Director of Engagement said:

We are so glad to be collaborating with Travelling Light on a magical new show for children and families which we have been dreaming about and planning for over 3 years. The Christmas Studio show is a special time and place to invite new audiences into our theatre and Belle and Sebastien is the perfect first show with beautiful and imaginative storytelling and a dog!