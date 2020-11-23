Caroline Horton & Co and China Plate Present ALL OF ME Twine and Audio Versions

Caroline Horton & Co and China Plate present All of Me: The Audio and All of Me: The Twine. Based on the stage show All of Me (The Possibility of Future Splendour) by Caroline Horton,

Adapting to new formats accessible during the pandemic, Caroline Horton and team leap into the digital, interactive world, to explore what might happen when we refuse to keep on keeping on. It's still about depression and death - sorry about that.

Both formats available from 23rd November at www.chinaplatetheatre.com from 3pm.

Caroline Horton's All of Me was a sell-out hit at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won The Fringe Mental Health Award and The Stage Award for Excellence. The original stage show was conceived as an intimate and absurd exploration of wanting to live, wanting to die and what can happen when we sit together in the dark. Now Caroline Horton reunites with director Alex Swift (Mess, How to Win Against History) to bring audiences two new versions of the show - one an audio experience, the other on interactive gaming platform Twine - a new space for innovation for theatre practitioners but already an established forum for creatives making work about mental health.

The audio version of All of Me was recorded in Caroline's living room during lockdown, All of Me: The Audio is an intimate, absurd exploration of wanting to live, wanting to die and what can happen if we sit together with the dark. Adapted from the stage show, Caroline, director Alex Swift and sound designer Elena Peña promise a dark audio trip about dark things. All of Me: The Twine, is Caroline and Alex's first leap into the world of interactive digital work, where the player must navigate their own journey through the show. Twine is an interactive tool for storytelling popular with the gaming community and other subcultures.

Speaking about the new versions of the show, Caroline Horton said "It's been fascinating exploring the existing work from new angles, for example with The Twine we were able to create a much stronger sense of the cyclical nature of recovery, the player can really circle and cycle and repeat sections, whereas in a 70 minute theatre show your progression is more linear."

