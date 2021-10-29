Capital Theatres Announces SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime, THE NUTCRACKER and More

Capital Theatres and Crossroads Pantomimes will present Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and The Enormous Christmas Turnip.

Check out details below!

Capital Theatres and Crossroads Pantomimes present

Sleeping Beauty

King's Theatre

Sat 27 Nov 2021 to Sun 16 Jan 2022 Matinees and Evenings available

On sale now: www.capitaltheatres.com | 0131 529 6000

Rescheduled from 2020/21 Edinburgh's favourite pantomime, and one of the UK's largest, returns to the King's. Allan Stewart and Grant Stott return to their pantomime home as Queen May and Carabosse. They'll be accompanied by panto-favourite Jordan Young in the role of Muddles. Sia Dauda will play Princess Beauty and Nicola Meehan appears as The Good Fairy. Clare Gray returns to the King's Theatre panto as Narcissa. Her presence in the cast is a very fitting tribute to her father Andy Gray who sadly passed away last year.

This will be the last pantomime at the King's Theatre before it closes for a £25million redevelopment next year, during which time the pantomime will transfer to the Festival Theatre before making a triumphant return to the King's in 2024 when it reopens. In tandem with the pantomime we'll be fundraising to encourage audiences to invest in Christmas Future by donating to the King's redevelopment and ensuring many more pantos can thrive there for years to come visit www.capitaltheatres.com/kings-future for more details.

On sale now: www.capitaltheatres.com | 0131 529 6000

Scottish Ballet's: The Nutcracker

Festival Theatre

Wed 1 - Fri 31 December 2021 Matinees and Evenings available

On sale now: www.capitaltheatres.com | 0131 529 6000

A magical family adventure.

Costumes plucked from the most gorgeous chocolate box; Tchaikovsky's score to transport you to a land of dreams; and a story lifted straight from the pages of a classic fairy tale.

We follow Clara on a journey through the worlds of her imagination, as she drifts off to sleep on Christmas Eve. She meets the dashing Nutcracker Prince, takes on the larger-than-life Rat King, and is whisked into the luscious land of sweets by the Sugar Plum Fairy!

This winter, banish the dark skies and enjoy a visual feast as we take you and your family on a fantastical adventure. With choreography by Scottish Ballet founder Peter Darrell, and live music played by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, this ever-popular ballet is the perfect Christmas treat.

Scottish Theatre Producers and Capital Theatres present

The Enormous Christmas Turnip

The Studio

Fri 17 - Fri 31 December 2021 Daytime and Twilight performances available

Help two playful bunnies get ready, set, and grow grow grow - but what happens when one vegetable grows a little too big...?

Rabbits get a bad rap. Everyone thinks they steal your carrots and poo everywhere.

Well, these rabbits are growing their own delicious vegetables for a great big festive feast and there'll be plenty for everyone!

That'll be a turn-ip for the books!

Join them for a magical, musical rollercoaster of a Christmas dinner party like no other!

This production is are commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Capital Theatres and Eden Court and are funded through Creative Scotland's Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund.

CEO of Capital Theatres, Fiona Gibson said:

"Last Christmas all our venues were dark so we couldn't be more excited that this year each of them will be full of festive joy and enraptured audiences. Our King's panto this year will be extra special as it's the last before that beloved theatre gets redeveloped to ensure it delights future generations of panto goers. We're honoured to be hosting Scottish Ballet's most magical of ballets, The Nutcracker in the Festival Theatre. Meanwhile in The Studio we're delighted to be co-producing a brand-new show for early years audiences in the shape of The Enormous Christmas Turnip."