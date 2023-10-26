Canal Café Theatre & Emma Taylor Present NEWSREVUE 

"NewsRevue" Continues to Delight with Cast Change and New Start Times
POPULAR
The Guinness World Record-breaking, longest- running live comedy show on the planet continues to delight and provide a welcome outlet to audiences at its home in Little Venice with a cast change every 6 weeks throughout the year.
Part of NewsRevue's longevity is its innate ability to provide the audience with sensitively timed material that punches up not down whilst propelling you through the news of the world at breakneck pace. Brand new topical content is injected into the show weekly by a team of writers and the cast alike.
Alumni include: The League of Gentlemen, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins. The quadruple threat performers i.e: acting, singing, dancing comedians are described as having “Herculean levels of talent” (WhatsOnStage.com), together with an on-stage musical director, they receive 5-star reviews at Edinburgh Fringe Festival every year.
Performers: Conor Headley, Grace Whyte, Joshua Coley & Natasha Spencer Levy
Director: Matthew Jay Ryan
Musical Director: Ben Tomalin
Run 7 2023 until Sunday 12th November:
Thursdays @ 7:30pm
Fridays @ 9:30pm
Saturdays @ 9:30pm
Sunday @ 7:00pm
Running time: Approx. 60 minutes.
Age recommendation: Ages 14+
Canal Café Theatre, The Bridge House Pub, Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.
Transport: Tube – Warwick Avenue (Bakerloo) Paddington (Elizabeth Line, Circle & District, Hammersmith & City, Bakerloo) Royal Oak (Hammersmith &City & Circle) Free parking outside after 6.30pm.
Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/newsrevue/
020 7289 6054
Tickets: £15/£16.50 (+ £1.25 booking fee)
Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.
Tel +44 (0) 20 7289 6056
email - mail@canalcafetheatre.com
weblink - www.canalcafetheatre.com
