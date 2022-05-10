Cambridge Junction Receives £461,678 From Arts Council England's Capital Investment Programme

Cambridge Junction has received a grant of £461,678 from Arts Council England's Capital Investment Programme.

As part of these 2021-22 and 2022-23 grants, over £22.7 million has been awarded to 66 cultural organisations across the country, including Cambridge Junction. The Capital Investment Programme aims to help cultural organisations across the country transform their buildings and equipment so they can operate safely post-pandemic, improve access, seize technological opportunities, and reduce environmental impact. From Barrow-in-Furness to The Isles of Scilly, the organisations receiving funding share a vision to build a fit for the future cultural sector, which all members of their communities can access.

Cambridge Junction will use this money to update technical and audio-visual equipment with better quality, lower energy use apparatus as well as improving and making social and community spaces more accessible. These changes will reduce repair and hire costs making the arts centre more financially resilient for the future.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said "World class creativity and culture needs a resilient and sustainable infrastructure to allow it to flourish. With these investments in the buildings, equipment, and digital systems of cultural organisations across England, we are helping to secure the future of that infrastructure and making sure that people from every part of the country can continue enjoying all the benefits it delivers for years to come."

Matt Burman, Artistic Director, Cambridge Junction said "We're delighted and incredibly grateful to Arts Council England for this significant award of capital funding to make a number of key improvements to our building. These will help us be more accessible to audiences and communities and allow us to do a major and much needed upgrade to our AV equipment. It is a fantastic sign of how valued our programmes are to the city, county and region, that Arts Council England is making this major investment in us at this time, which will greatly strengthen our offer over the coming years."