'Cabaret Kings' William Ludwig and Dean Austin Return With New London Cabaret

William Ludwig & Dean Austin present SONGS of RESISTANCE.

1919: The Weimar Republic is born from chaos and resistance and built on the edge of a volcano.

It is said that history repeats itself firstly as tragedy and secondly as farce.

RESISTANCE: The refusal to accept or comply with something.

Having recently performed the songs of Weimar Berlin at a concert for Bono, Chris Martin and Bob Geldof, 'cabaret kings' William Ludwig and Dean Austin return with a brand-new cabaret, exploring the ideas of resisting and protesting - through the songs of the Weimar Cabaret, Kurt Weill, Nena, Gloria Gaynor and many others.

After sold-out concerts at The Phoenix Artist Club, The Pheasantry and Crazy Coqs, a stint at New York's Don't Tell Mama and the Ruhrfestival in Germany, William Ludwig and Dean Austin return with their new cabaret SONGS of RESISTANCE.

William Ludwig's credits include West End, international tours, film, TV and a lead in BAFTA winning short film Dancing in the Ashes. William's concert and cabaret projects have taken him to prestigious venues throughout Europe, including the Gewandhaus and Munich Philharmonie.

Together with Dean Austin he toured Germany with Youkali, an acclaimed evening of the songs of Kurt Weill. Ports Of Call, an evening of French and German chanson, took him to the Grec Festival in Barcelona and a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival. William also appeared together with Broadway singer Anne Kerry Ford at New York's Cafe Sabarsky. He has recorded German cabaret songs with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra.

Musical Director Dean Austin has worked in the West End, national & international tours and TV, working with composers in the UK and abroad. Productions include The Mikado and Jacques Brel is Alive & Well & Living in Paris (Charing Cross Theatre), Dessa Rose (Trafalgar Studios), for which he was nominated for Best Musical Direction in the 2014 Broadway World Awards; Zorro (Garrick Theatre), Side by Side by Sondheim and Taboo (The Venue), and national tours of Spamalot and Taboo. Also Piaf and Little Shop of Horrors (Theatre Royal York).





