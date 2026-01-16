CONGLOMERATE Debuts A HAUNTING FOR THE SOCIAL MEDIA AGE at New Diorama Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

CONGLOMERATE will make their debut at New Diorama Theatre with GUIDELINES. Performances will run 3 - 14 February 2026 at New Diorama Theatre, London.

Guidelines is a live haunting that summons the internet as the deep dark woods of our cultural imagination - a primordial ritual conjuring the dark side of growing up online. This shapeshifting journey moves through cached nightmares, conjures spirits in the comments section, and reckons with all the things we were too young to see or understand when we first clicked "I agree."

In the sterile glow of a Silicon Valley boardroom, two beguiling strangers meticulously outline the terms and conditions. In the beating heart of a search engine, a shadow whispers that everything will be okay as long as you keep your eyes fixed on the radiant screen. In a barren field lost in time, two teenage girls prise open a portal they'll never be able to close.

This is the debut production from CONGLOMERATE, an artistic partnership between James Nash and Pip Williams, who create unsettling multi-disciplinary experiences which interrogate the modern mythologies we inherit from big structures and systems.

"We live in a time where the internet makes our realities spookier and stranger by the minute" say CONGLOMERATE. "A vast resource of endless knowledge and seemingly limitless power, it can feel like stepping into those deep dark woods that we were warned about as children. New Diorama has allowed us to step into those woods again, with the help of a team of brilliant artists, and we're just so excited to see you in there."

Combining theatre, ritual, and digital folklore, Guidelines asks: what happens when an entire generation grows up scrolling through a landscape designed to be addictive, extractive, and increasingly divisive?

New Diorama's Head of Programme, Emma Clark says: "This winter at New Diorama sees a thrilling range of company debuts, introducing audiences to the next generation of theatre makers burrowing under the surface of the way we live now. Guidelines is a haunting and enigmatic experience from a fresh new collaborative voice - we can't wait to share it with you."