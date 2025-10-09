CLUB NINJA to be Presented at Sadler’s Wells’ Lilian Baylis Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young audiences are invited to follow The Ninja as he sneaks, creeps, and slinks on a secret mission in Club Ninja, a captivating celebration of imagination and creativity, at Sadler’s Wells’ Lilian Baylis Studio from 30 October – 1 November.

Club Ninja is created in collaboration with children aged 3–5 by the team behind the acclaimed Club Origami and Ichi Ni San, and receives its world premiere this autumn.

Inspired by the Ninja—a highly skilled agent trained in ancient Japanese martial arts and acts of stealth—Club Ninja uses the interplay between light, shadow, and dance to highlight the mischievous sneakiness of this enigmatic character.

The Ninja appears and vanishes before your eyes—can you catch a glimpse?

Club Ninja is a shadowy adventure into an imaginative, immersive world of silhouettes and movement, filled with live music and playfulness. It is co-created by Makiko Aoyama, Takeshi Matsumoto, and Rob Howat, who also perform in the show.