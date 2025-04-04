CLUB LIFE Will Embark on Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its Fringe First award-winning debut run in 2023 and three Offies nominations in 2024, Club Life returns for a London residency at the renowned Soho Theatre in July, before making its Brighton debut at The Old Market later that month. This unique two-and-a-half-hour club / theatre experience is the brainchild of Fred Deakin, half of Mercury and BRIT-nominated duo Lemon Jelly, who blends music, dance, and storytelling in an immersive, interactive joyride through his formative clubbing years. Tickets are on sale at 10am on Wednesday 9 April.

Across the show, Deakin is joined by a multifunctional cast of performers to honour the heady essence of the dancefloor, from its vibrant fashion tribes to the musical revolutions that defined an era. As well as DJing, Deakin shares his own journey from a teen overcoming shyness by taking to the decks at parties, to trailblazing DJ and club runner in late 20th century, through personal adversity and growth.

A pan-generational experience where participation is welcome but never required, Club Life welcomes everyone from all ages, from parents to kids and beyond – with a limited amount of £19 tickets available for Under 25's across all shows. So you must be quick!

Club Life kicks off in London's Soho Theatre from 7-12 July, on the very streets where Fred Deakin's clubbing stories were formed. It will then travel to make its debut run in Brighton, performing at The Old Market from 17-20 July with a special 360° visual setup.

Fred Deakin said: “I can't wait to bring Club Life to the Soho Theatre: I have many happy teenage memories of running around Soho from club to club (when I could get into them!) and look forward to bringing some sweaty dancefloor vibes back into the area. In Brighton we will be adapting the show for The Old Market's ‘In The Box' format: for the first time ever, we will have four walls of projection visuals surrounding us to take back in time. Bring it on!”



A multidisciplinary artist and musician, Fred Deakin was half of the Mercury / BRIT-nominated band Lemon Jelly who sold over half a million albums, toured the UK twice and headlined stages at many festivals including Glastonbury and Reading. During the 1980s and 90s, Fred ran multiple infamous club nights including Blue, Thunderball, Wild Life, Devil Mountain, Misery, Going Places, Cheese and Impotent Fury. These clubs took in a multitude of musical genres, fashions and scenes, bringing together the weird and wonderful under one roof, they were body and soul to those who attended.

