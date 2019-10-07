CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Adds Two Final Extra Weeks To LUZIA's Run At The Royal Albert Hall

Cirque du Soleil today announced the addition of two extra weeks at London's Royal Albert Hall due to phenomenal demand. LUZIA, a waking dream of Mexico will make its European debut in the iconic London venue from 12 January - 1 March and marks 30 years since Cirque du Soleil first brought its captivating magic and awe-inspiring acrobatics to the UK.



Audiences are invited to escape to an imaginary Mexico - a sumptuous world suspended between dreams and reality. The delightfully imaginative and visually stunning show will see brand new acts and breathtaking production, never before used by Cirque du Soleil at The Royal Albert Hall. Tickets are available through the Cirque du Soleil website, www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212



In a series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA takes audiences on a surrealistic journey through a vibrant world filled with wonders, playfulness and striking artistry. Smoothly passing from an old movie set to the ocean to a smoky dance hall or an arid desert, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity. Rich in awe-inspiring moments, LUZIA enchants by incorporating rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes - a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.



With mesmerising and refreshing acrobatic performances, LUZIA brings traditional and contemporary circus disciplines to a whole new level. Cyr Wheel artists perform the unprecedented feat of rolling and spinning under the rain, while an aerialist suspended from a Trapeze flies and twirls through pouring showers. Hoop Diving is taken onto gigantic treadmills, expanding exponentially the speed and amount of daring leaps executed. Jaw-dropping highlights include a male contortionist skillfully twisting his body in the world's most unimaginable positions, a powerful Aerial Straps specialist defying the laws of gravity at the centre of a cenote (natural sinkhole), a juggler tossing seven pins at breakneck speed, and two football freestylers deftly mixing street dance with mind-blowing ball manipulation.

Tickets are available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/luzia, www.royalalberthall.com or 020 7589 8212.





