CINDERELLA Pantomime Announced as Part of Secret Christmas at Kidzania London

KidZania London in collaboration with Louis Rayneau today announce Cinderella as part of Secret Christmas at KidZania London - a programme of festive activities for children over Christmas. Cinderella the pantomime was filmed earlier this year at KidZania London, an indoor city run by kids at Westfield Shepherd's Bush, and it will be screened at the KidZania Theatre, from 5 December 2020 until 3 January 2021.

Lauren Osborn and Louis Rayneau direct Ashleigh Harvey (Wicked Stepmother), Courtney Jackson (Gigi), Jamie Jones (Fifi), Beccy Lane (Cinderella), Amy Matthews (Fairy Godmother), Nicholas McLean (Buttons), and Luke Street (Prince Charming), and Ru Fisher, Hannah Grace Lawson, Rachel Sargent, Josh Harrison Yellop and Ashlee Young completing the ensemble.

Follow this classic rags-to-riches storyline and cheer along Cinderella and her hilarious friend Buttons as they outwit her wicked stepsisters and search for love at Prince Charming's royal ball - but watch out for that clock turning midnight!

Packed with amazing musical and pop hits, tickets to this great British panto can be purchased at www.kidzania.co.uk as part of KidZania's Secret Christmas Package

Louis Rayneau today said, "I am very excited and grateful to be bringing pantomime magic to Kidzania London for the first time! Filming this with the most incredible cast and creative team was so wonderful and it really is something magical. A massive thank you to Kidzania, it is really important that we keep supporting the arts so I'm very grateful to them for all the support and allowing us to bring something very special to their city for the whole family to enjoy!"

In a bid to support the arts community whilst many performing arts venues have remained closed throughout 2020, KidZania London is proud to work with an exquisite cast of West End Performers, directors, choreographers and musicians on the creation of this project.

KidZania Christmas Package tickets include 3 hours to explore the KidZania City activities, entrance to the Hidden Christmas area with six additional activities, viewing of the pre-recorded pantomime Cinderella in the KidZania Theatre, and a hot drink and sweet Christmas treat.

Keeping in line with the latest government guidelines, upon reopening KidZania will continue to implement health and safety measures in order to keep the city the most safe, fun and enjoyable place it can be. Social distancing measures will continue to be in place which will mean a smaller and safer capacity for visitors, face masks for everyone will be mandatory (unless exempt for medical reasons) and regular handwashing is encouraged between every activity. KidZania is unable to welcome under 4s at this time. For full details and FAQ's, please visit https://kidzania.co.uk/contact-us/faqs/christmas-faqs

All necessary precautions were taken throughout the filming and production of Cinderella the Pantomime which took place in November 2020 and was completed in alignment with the government Covid-19 guidelines at the time.

Ed Court is Musical Director, with choreography by Rachel Sargent and Ashlee Young.

