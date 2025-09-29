CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT Will Return to the Adelphi Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out performance last year, CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, a magical evening of beloved festive songs performed by candlelight, will return to the Adelphi Theatre for one night only on Tuesday 9 December at 7.30pm. The West End also comes to Dublin for a one-off performance at The Helix on Saturday 6 December at 7.30pm. Tickets for both concerts are on sale now.

The concert this year welcomes Jordan Luke Gage who joins returning West End stars Rachel John, Oliver Tompsett and Rachael Wooding, accompanied by an epic live band to perform everyone's favourite Christmas Hits, in the West-End's most magical festive sing-along extravaganza!

Featuring sing-along classics such as White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, O Holy Night and Winter Wonderland, this uplifting sing-along concert is the perfect way to celebrate a ‘Holly Jolly Christmas' with all of the family!



Jordan Luke Gage's stage credits include Cal in Titanique, Salieri in Saving Mozart (The Other Palace), Romeo in &Juliet (Shaftesbury theatre), Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde (Arts and Garrick theatre), Strat in Bat Out of Hell (Dominion Theatre), "J.D." Dean in Heathers: The Musical (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Fabrizio Naccarelli in The Light in The Piazza (concert at Alexandra Palace). His on screen credits include Adrian Barber in Cilla (ITV) and Luc in Cucumber (Channel 4), How Not to Disappear Completely, Paul Verlaine in Alchemy of The Word and Prince James in Royal Kill List.



Oliver Tompsett's stage credits include Shakespeare in &Juliet (Broadway & West End), Count Adhemar in A Knight's Tale (Manchester Opera House), Thomas in Wild About You (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Ramsey in In Dreams (Leeds and Toronto), Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre), Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (Adelphi), Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls (Phoenix), Galileo in We Will Rock You (Dominion), Drew Boley in Rock of Ages (Dominion), Fiyero in Wicked (Apollo Victoria), Phil Davis in White Christmas (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Starlight Express (The Other Palace), The World Goes Round (St James), The Royal Hunt of The Sun (The National), MAMMA MIA! (Prince of Wales), Our House (Cambridge), Caliph in Kismet (Arcola), Harry Lytton in Over My Shoulder (Wyndham's) and Tony in West Side Story (Canizzaro Park Festival). His screen credits include Chauncey in Show Dogs (Open Road Films) and Jake in The Hard Way (Fireapple).

Rachel John garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Angelica in the original West End cast of Hamilton (Victoria Palace). Her other theatre credits include Starter For Ten (Bristol Old Vic/Birmingham Rep), BBC Proms (Royal Albert Hall), West End Does: The Magic of Animation - Hero's and Villains (Cadogan Hall), Doubt: A Parable (Theatre Royal Bath), The Big Life (Theatre Royal Stratford East), West End Does: Christmas (Cadogan Hall); Disney 100 shows (People Entertainment Group); The Secret Life of Bees (Almeida); A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic); Songs For A New World (London Palladium); Girl From The North Country (Toronto/West End); West End Musical Celebration (Palace Theatre); The Bodyguard (West End/UK Tour); Memphis (Shaftesbury Theatre); Rent (UK Tour); We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre and UK tour); Godspell (Sir George Monoux College); Sister Act (London Palladium) and The Lion King (The Lyceum Theatre/ Asian Tour). Her film work includes The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta. Rachel released her debut album From My Lips To God's Ear in April 2022 with Westway Music. She subsequently performed as opening act for the legendary artist Dionne Warwick throughout her UK tour and West End run.

Rachael Wooding has worked extensively in theatre, and most recently originated the role of Krissy in Debbie Issitt's new musical Military Wives at York Theatre Royal.

Other credits include: Rose in the Olivier winning show Standing At The Sky's Edge (The Gillian Lynne Theatre, The National Theatre and The Crucible Theatre), Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre), Mary Magdalene in the Well Behaved Women concert (Cadogan Hall), Joanne in Fat Friends the Musical, Alice in the UK Tour of Wonderland, Karol in Another Night Before Christmas (Bridge House Theatre), Scaramouche in the closing cast of We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre) Rita Fairclough & Ida Barlow in Street of Dreams (Manchester Evening News Arena), Mary in Jersey Boys (Prince Edward Theatre), Amanda in Bright Lights, Big City (Hoxton Hall), the title role in Evita (No 1 UK Tour), Cyndi in Grimm – Hard Core Fairytales (Mammoth Music Workshop), Amber in the original west end cast of Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre), Meatloaf in We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Annette in Saturday Night Fever (Apollo Theatre), AJ in Loveshack (UK No.1 Tour), Miranda in Return to the Forbidden Theatre (Lincoln Theatre Royal), Ariel in Footloose (UK No. 1 Tour), Kristine in A Chorus Line (Crucible, Sheffield), Serena in Fame (Aldwych Theatre), Pearl in Starlight Express (Germany), Demeter/Bombalurina/Rumpleteaser in Cats (Hamburg), Spirit of the Dance (USA Tour), My Father's Son (Crucible, Sheffield). Other Credits include: ITV's Girlfriends, Shawna in Doctors, (BBC), Mandy in ITV's Coronation Street, Al Murray's Happy Hour, A Night at the Opera (The Grange Opera), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1), Friday Night is Music Night (BBC Radio 2).

Rachael trained at Doreen Bird College and was a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent 2016.

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT is produced and directed by Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd. with orchestrations and musical supervision by Sam Broadbere and musical direction by Liam Holmes.