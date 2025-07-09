CHOREOMANIA Comes to Birmingham Hippodrome in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT)’s final show of its 2025 summer season Choreomania is presented as part of a partnership with Birmingham Hippodrome.

A movement-inspired, musical exploration of the 1518 dancing plague, Choreomania is created through a brand-new writing partnership between recent graduate Evie Atkin and Evie Press (Deaf Perspective) with choreographer Myles Brown (Shucked). In a town living on the edge, following multiple plagues and famines, the church cannot solve the mystery of the dancing townspeople who just can’t stop. Medieval influenced singing and contemporary electronic dance music combine to tell this thrilling tale.

Performed by a company of 38 young BYMT performers, Choreomania is directed by Denzel Westley-Sanderson, with a creative team including Designer Amanda Mascarenhas.

Evie Atkin (Composer/Lyricist/Musical Director): “BYMT have been wonderful champions of my professional development since I started working with them in 2022. This show was developed initially at a BYMT summer camp so I am thrilled that I have been able to continue writing it for a fully staged BYMT production.

I decided to write Choreomania because the subject matter seemed like perfect musical theatre material. A town where people spontaneously start dancing - sounds like a musical to me! The parallels between this plague and the Covid-19 pandemic (including partygate!) make it feel very much like we’re writing a story of about 5 years ago, not 500, and the right time to be unpacking and exploring the events of those years.”





Myles Brown (Choreographer): “It’s always a thing of beauty being presented with a project that speaks directly to one’s creative spirit. Choreomania did just that to me. The opportunity to work on a new dance focussed production with BYMT, that’s pulling from such a fascinating moment in history and will involve the freedom of youth with its movement, thrills me a lot. Dance is one of the most collective human experiences, so anytime we can celebrate it, especially with gifted young people, is extremely exciting.”

Joshua Turley, company member and BYMT Young Company Panellist: “Choreomania presents a powerful message about the impact of solving a problem as a community. I am beyond excited to share this story in Birmingham through the power of dance!”

Choreomania is one of five shows premiering during BYMT’s summer 2025 season. Its other productions include Worn Out (Lowry, 1 – 3 August), Sense and Sensibility (Barnfield Theatre, Exeter, 8 - 10 August), Theo in Between (Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds, 22 - 23 August) and The Glamification of Loki (Southwark Playhouse Elephant, 29 - 30 August).