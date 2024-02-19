CHICAGO Will Embark on 2024/2025 UK Tour

The 2024/2025 UK tour of the multi award-winning musical CHICAGO will open at Milton Keynes Theatre on 12 October 2024. Initial tour schedule below with further dates and casting to be announced soon.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Created by the musical theatre talents of John Kander, Fred Ebb and legendary choreographer Bob Fosse, CHICAGO's sexy, sassy score includes the show-stopping songs “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”. Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, CHICAGO is the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Since it opened in New York in 1996, CHICAGO has played in 38 countries worldwide, and been performed in English, Dutch, German, Swedish, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, French, Danish, Japanese and Korean. Worldwide it has been seen by an estimated 34 million people, grossed over $1.7 billion has played over 33,500 performances.

CHICAGO, which is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, has a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The 1996 Broadway revival of CHICAGO was choreographed by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse, directed by Walter Bobbie, and produced by Barry and Fran Weissler.

Tour Dates

Saturday 12 – Saturday 19 October 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale 20 February 2024

Monday 21 – Saturday 26 October 2024

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale 11 March 2024

Monday 28 October – Saturday 2 November 2024

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/

On Sale 25 April 2024

Monday 4 – Saturday 9 November 2024

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

On Sale 20 February 2024

Monday 11 – Saturday 16 November 2024

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Https://trafalgartickets.com/orchard-theatre-dartford/en-gb

On Sale 23 February 2024

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 November 2024

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale 22 February 2024

Monday 25 – Saturday 30 November 2024

Stoke Regent Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

On Sale 20 February 2024