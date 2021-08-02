CELEBRATION OF MUSICALS at Hope Mill Theatre's Hope Fest Cancelled Due to Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre has had to cancel this week's 5 performances of 'Celebration of Musicals' at the Hope Fest festival with potentially devastating effects for the event's finances.



William Whelton, Executive Director and Producer, said: "It is with deep regret and sadness we announce that due to a member of our team testing positive for Covid on our 'Celebration of Musicals' show we are unable to move forward with the run this coming week as part of Hope Fest. In line with current guidance the full cast and creative team are now required to isolate for 10 days, meaning the 5-day run cannot go ahead as planned. This is truly devastating for our organisation, as this was the last week's programme of Hope Fest. However, we are thrilled that we have managed to reschedule with an exciting mix of shows, including 'Joe McElderry Live In Concert', Jason Manford's Comedy Club, 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Matt & Phreds presents Chinese Marbles' and 'Nodding Dog Comedy'.



"Every cancellation and forced closure has a major impact on our small organisation and has catastrophic consequences on our ability to continue to operate. But as always we will overcome and work hard to continue to bring back live arts and support freelancers. The creative team and cast of 'Celebration of Musicals' have worked so hard over the past week to deliver a truly beautiful show and we thank them for their hard work and passion."

The new run down in full:



Wednesday Night 7:30pm A Night with Joe McElderry

Joe McElderry is the 'X Factor; golden boy with the 24-carat voice and the diamond personality which has made him one of the most beloved young singers in the country. Since storming to victory in the 2009 'X Factor' final, Joe's unmistakable voice, easy wit and warm rapport have endeared him to all ages from 5 to 95.



Thursday Night 8pm

A night of Burlesque



Friday 7:30pm

Jason Manford Comedy Club returns with a new line up



Saturday 3pm

Matt and Phreds Return with Band 'Chinese Marbles'



Saturday 7:30pm

Hope Fest Comedy Gala In association with Nodding Dog Comedy returns with new line up



To book visit www. hopemilltheatre.co.uk