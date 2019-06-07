CATCHING COMETS Comes to Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker Two

In a heart-warming tale about finding your own form of heroism, a young man, struggling to feel good enough in his own relationship, is suddenly thrown into the starring role of his own disaster movie. He looks nothing like Bruce Willis, sounds nothing like Bruce Wayne, and certainly doesn't have the abs, pecs, bravery or moral certainty of Superman. And yet, when he sees a comet hurtling towards Earth, Toby must summon all the strength of his silver-screen heroes to save his relationship and the world from impending doom.

Piers Black said, "During recent blockbuster remakes and popular culture reboots, I started to question a lot of the heroes that I grew up with. Even a lot of the heroes I have now. Many of those figures are terrible role models for reality, but we still treat them like the ultimate example of what it means to be heroic. The play is about vulnerability really. What are the moments in real life that ask us to be brave? And how can we be heroes and vulnerable at the same time?"

Ransack Theatre are an award-winning company based in Manchester. Founded in 2014, the group are a hot house for new writing. Their previous work includes Declan Greene's Moth (Best Fringe Production at the Manchester Theatre Awards 2018), Enveloped in Velvet, and a production of Harold Pinter's The Dumb Waiter (Best Revival at the Greater Manchester Fringe Awards 2014). Ransack Theatre are currently Supported Artists with the Royal Exchange Theatre. Catching Comets is their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut.

Piers Black is a playwright and director. Along with co-founding Ransack Theatre, he was a member of Soho Theatre's Writer's Lab and winner of the BBC's Alfred Bradley Bursary Award as well as working with HighTide and the Royal Exchange Theatre. After being selected to train on the National Theatre's Directors Course, he spent last year being Resident Director at the Almeida, assisting on Ella Hickson's The Writer, and Staff Director at the National Theatre, assisting on Nina Raine's Stories.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

Pleasance Courtyard, (Venue 33) Bunker 2, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ

31 Jul - 25 Aug (not 7, 12, & 19), 13.45 - 14.45

www.pleasance.co.uk | 0131 556 6550





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You