CALL ME MADAM Will Be Performed Upstairs at the Gatehouse in September

Director Mark Giesser returns to Upstairs at the Gatehouse after recent smash hits Strike Up the Band! and Once Upon a Mattress with classic 1950 Tony-winning musical comedy Call Me Madam, starring Olivier nominee Rosemary Ashe and 'Allo 'Allo!s Richard Gibson.

In this comedy about love and diplomacy, Sally Adams, the unconventional 'queen of Washington society', is appointed US ambassador to the tiny Grand Duchy of Lichtenburg. She's intent on refusing to shore up that country's finances with American money. That is, until she meets Cosmo Constantine, the Lichtenburg foreign minister, and finds his charms irresistible. Political chaos ensues, not helped by the budding romance between Sally's aide, Kenneth, and Princess Maria, heiress to the Lichtenburg throne. Can anyone's career and romantic ambitions survive?

Irving Berlin's score features the hit songs 'It's a Lovely Day Today' and 'You're Just in Love', and Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse's book sparkles with political satire as pertinent today as it was when President Harry Truman ran the White House.

Rosemary Ashe played Carlotta in the original cast of The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre in 1986, and also originated the roles of Miss Andrews in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre) and Felicia Gabriel in The Witches of Eastwick (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane). Richard Gibson is best known and loved for playing Herr Flick in the popular BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo!, which ran for nine series over ten years.

Rosemary and Richard are joined by Offie nominee Beth Burrows (Luck Be a Lady, White Bear Theatre; Once Upon a Mattress, Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Daniel Breakwell (Big Girls Don't Cry, UK Tour), Kevin Walsh (Guys and Dolls, Prince of Wales Theatre), Zoë Ann Bown (Funny Girl, UK Tour and Sky Arts), Andrew Wheaton (Me and My Girl, Adelphi Theatre), Chrissie Perkins (Evita, Phoenix Theatre) and Georgie Faith (The Little Mermaid, UK Tour).

"Rosemary Ashe is a unique talent, a singer who encompasses opera, operetta, the musical and popular song with a vocal ease that is enviable" The Stage

Director Mark Giesser has written, produced and directed numerous Equity Off-West End and Off-Broadway shows. His writing work includes satirical drama (Good Morning, Alamo!) and comedy (Code of the West and How To Build a Better Tulip), and he has directed productions such as the UK premiere of Alan Alda's drama Radiance, and the 60th anniversary revival of the original stage play of Gigi.

Performance Dates: September 9th 2021 - October 10th 2021

Box Office: Upstairs at the Gatehouse (upstairsatthegatehouse.ticketsolve.com), 0208 340 3488