CABLE STREET Returns to London at the Marylebone Theatre

Sell-out sensation Cable Street will return by popular demand to London, opening at Marylebone Theatre this winter. This powerful new iteration brings to life an electrifying reimagining of one of London’s most significant days – on 4th October 1936, when the East End became the frontline as ordinary people stood against the rise of fascism. Shining a light on a vital part of London’s rich diversity, the musical is composed by multi-award-winning composer and lyricist, Tim Gilvin (Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, Underbelly 2019/ UK Tour 2022 – 2024/ The Lowry 2025 – 2026; The Jingleclaw, Birmingham Hippodrome), written by Alex Kanefsky (All For Your Delight, Farnham Maltings, UK Tour 2025-26; The Boy and the Mermaid, UK Tour, 2017-19).

At a time of fear and division, neighbours refused to be silenced. Jews, Irish dockers, trade unionists, communists and ordinary locals - more than a hundred thousand strong - came together to defend the street they called home. Cable Street tells a story of the diverse communities of London as they face down the very forces that sought to divide them. As the people raise their voices, Sammy, Mairead and Ron find themselves carving out their own futures, when Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists start to march on East London.

With phenomenal music and a powerful, contemporary score, Cable Street brings their fight to life: a battle cry of unity, defiance and hope. As chants of “They Shall Not Pass” roar through the streets, a community finds its voice and history is changed forever. This timeless story is as powerful now as it ever was, echoing the same tensions and fears that still resonate today.

Acclaimed Director Adam Lenson (Public Domain, Vaudeville Theatre; The Rink, Southwark Playhouse) will return, alongside Musical Supervisor Tamara Saringer (Clueless, Trafalgar Theatre; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Criterion Theatre). Cable Street is produced by Dylan Schlosberg’s 10 to 4 Productions with Associate Producer Neil Marcus (Maria Friedman Celebrates The Great British Songbook; Adam Guettel, The London Hippodrome).

Also returning with set design is BAFTA long-listed Yoav Segal (Pinocchio, Watermill Theatre; In the Mouth of the Wolf, The Barn), costume design from Lu Herbert (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Donmar Warehouse; Murder She Didn’t Write, West End and UK Tour), sound design by Charlie Smith (Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Bridge Theatre; The Little Big Things, @sohoplace) choreography from JEVAN HOWARD-JONES (Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Hall for Cornwall) and lighting design from Sam Waddington (A Voyage Round My Father, Theatre Royal Bath/UK Tour; Anything Goes, Barbican Theatre/UK Tour) and Ben Jacobs (Oliver!, Gielgud Theatre; Charley’s Aunt, The Watermill Theatre)

Casting to be announced soon.

Director Adam Lenson comments, The Battle of Cable Street is more important now than ever. I’m honoured to be once again able to direct this thrilling new musical about this pivotal moment in London’s history.