Brooks & Dunn to Headline Country to Country Festival 2026 in the UK

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn have been announced as headliners for the 2026 Country to Country Festival (C2C), marking their first UK performances since 2010. The pair will take the main stage in London, Glasgow, and Belfast during the three-day festival, running March 13–15, 2026, joining a lineup that includes Keith Urban and Zach Top.

Brooks & Dunn's return to international stages comes after this year's 2025 NEON MOON Tour, which sold out arenas from coast to coast. Additionally, they joined Morgan Wallen this summer for six stadium shows on his I’m The Problem Tour 2025 in the U.S. and Canada.

In November, the duo released REBOOT II, the sequel to their 2019 collaborative album, which once again paired the duo with artists including Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Morgan Wallen, Warren Zeiders and Halestorm.

In April, they received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 64th Western Heritage Awards, and they’re once again nominated for CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, an honor they’ve claimed 15 times, most recently in 2024.

Ahead of their return to UK stages, both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are being recognized individually for their enduring contributions to music and culture. This October, Kix Brooks will be honored with a star on the Walk of Champions at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, celebrating his decades-long commitment to the hospital and its patients as both a fundraiser and advocate. In November, Ronnie Dunn will be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: Braden Carney