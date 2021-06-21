Brixton House Announces Its Inaugural Associate Artists

Brixton House announces the inaugural 10 Associate Artists who will work with the new venue over its first two years. The Associate Artists scheme will encourage these artists to take an active role in the growth and development of Brixton House, as well as furthering their own creative skills and thinking alongside this.

"Our Associate Artists are an invited group of brilliant creatives from a broad range of artistic expressions. During their two years with us, we hope to integrate their thinking, processes and projects into our programming and be enriched by their contributions."

Gbolahan Obisesan, Artistic Director and Joint CEO of Brixton House

The Associate Artists are: Daniel Bailey (Theatremaker, Filmmaker, Writer, Performer), Ivan Michael Blackstock (Multidisciplinary Artist, Curator), Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu (Writer, Director), Anna Himali Howard (Director, Theatremaker, Dramaturg), Cecilia Kuska (Creative Producer, Curator), Eska Mtungwazi (Vocalist, Songwriter, Composer, Choral Conductor, Producer), Quiplash (Creative, Performance and Consulting Project), Bek Wa Goro (Writer, Cultural Artist), Jaz Woodcock-Stewart (Director, Artist) and Belinda Zhawi (Literary and Sound Artist).

"As creatives it's a dream for someone to recognise your work and worth and offer resources, time and space to create whatever you would like. As queer disabled people this isn't something that comes our way very often, usually we have to fight for every scrap, so it's an honour to be asked and we can't wait to see what we come up with (we have some fun ideas...)!" Quiplash

Daniel Bailey

Daniel Bailey is a Hackney born theatremaker, digital content producer, filmmaker, creative writer, journalist, performer and founder of the art collective, @ThePalaceOfTheDogs. Using the integration of live art, theatre and film, he wishes to articulate the nuanced experience of the black diaspora, underprivileged communities and those from minority backgrounds; Exploring how the history of British colonialism and politics effect our decision making, relationships and aspirations - to destabilise patriarchal ideologies around 'what it means to be British' and, by using the richness of our culture, make a creative vision for those said communities to thrive in.

Ivan Michael Blackstock

Ivan Michael Blackstock is a South London-born, Brixton raised multidisciplinary artist whose work as an artist and curator led him to first to be established as a professional dancer and choreographer and was formerly associate artist at the Young Vic. After establishing a successful dance career Ivan went on to launch CRXSS PLATFXRM an organisation celebrating under the radar creatives. Most recently Ivan choreographed Beyonce's Grammy award winning video Brown Skin Girl, he is currently developing a major new site-specific work for 2022 and been newly appointed Artistic Director of 180 Studios at 180 The Strand, alongside founding his production company ALTRUVIOLET.

Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu

Tristan is a Queer Black British-born Ghanaian cultivated by South London. He is a writer/director with a practice that specializes in storytelling, physicality, manipulation of music, breaking the fourth wall and exercising the imagination of both actor and audience. He has made work for The Royal Court, The Young Vic Theatre, Bush Theatre, Guildhall School of Music and Drama among others, and performed at The National Theatre. In 2019, he won the JMK award for directing and presented the 5-star revival of Arinze Kene's Little Baby Jesus.

Anna Himali Howard

Anna Himali Howard is a director, theatremaker and dramaturg. Her work has been staged at theatres including the Bush Theatre, the Gate Theatre, the Orange Tree and Birmingham REP. She trained on the Birmingham REP Foundry, as the Paines Plough Trainee Director, on the NT Studio Directors' Programme and the Royal Opera House Directors' Course. She was a Creative Associate at the Gate Theatre and is currently an Associate Artist at Brixton House. Her work with international companies includes directing for BE Festival, New Nordics, and the Royal Court International Playwrights Residency. She is interested in new writing, co-creation and working across genres to uproot classic texts.

Cecilia Kuska

Cecilia Kuska is from Argentina. She studied cinematography and combined arts and works as a freelancer creative producer and curator around the globe. Her focus is on the crossroads of disciplines from a decolonial feminist perspective. She enjoys to be involved in collective creations with people from different backgrounds and is passionate about helping others to create and disseminate their own art.

Eska Mtungwazi

Over a two-decade, genre-hopping career, Zimbabwean born and SE-London raised artist ESKA has garnered an international reputation as a vocalist, songwriter, composer, choral conductor and producer, performing on some of the world's biggest stages and festivals. She has contributed to 3 Mercury-nominated albums plus her own Mercury-nominated self-titled debut. ESKA's interdisciplinary works have been performed to a sold-out Queen Elizabeth Hall and Roundhouse. Her current projects include a new album and a Royal Opera House new works commission. This year ESKA debuts at The National, performing and writing music in Kae Tempest's Paradise. Alongside Brixton House, ESKA is currently an Associate Artist at The Albany Theatre and Cardboard Citizens. She is a recently appointed Trustee at Brixton-based creative arts and music centre for young people and adults, Raw Material.

Quiplash

Quiplash is a young creative, performance and consulting project that looks to take space for d/Deaf disabled and neurodiverse people across the LGBTQQIA+ spectrum (aka queer crips aka quips). They are led by actual quip married couple Al and Amelia Lander-Cavallo. Quiplash has two strands. They do performance and art making that prioritises queer disabled performers and embedded access. They also work as access consultants with a specialism in integrated audio description. For them, making intersectional access visible (audible, smellable, touchable, tasteable) is a radical act that can push the boundaries of performance practice in exciting and inclusive ways.

Bek Wa Goro

Bek Wa Goro is a Writer and Cultural Artist who creates artistic works through film, theatre, music and other modes of artistic expression such as dramatic acting and singing. Among other projects, he is currently working on a research project that relates to AI, the arts and artistic practice.

Jaz Woodcock Stewart

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart is a Director and Artist. She makes work between theatre, performance, dance and whatever feels right. Her latest projects are: Gulliver's Travels, Unicorn Theatre (postponed due to Covid), her original work Civilisation and new works Madrigal (RCSSD) and Learning Piece (The Place). She was nominated by the National Theatre to make a piece at Performance Laboratory Salzburg, a MITOS21 project at Thomas Bernhard Institut. She has been the finalist for several directing awards; Oxford Samuel Beckett Trust Award 2020, Genesis Future Directors Award 2019 and 2017, the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award 2018 and the JMK Award 2016. She runs company Antler, who were Associate Artists at the Bush Theatre 2017-2018.

Belinda Zhawi

Belinda Zhawi is a Zimbabwean literary and sound artist. She is the author of Small Inheritances (ignitionpress, 2018) & South of South East (Bad Betty Press, 2019), co-founder of literary arts platform BORN::FREE & experiments with sound/text performance as MA.MOYO. Her work has been broadcast & published on various platforms including The White Review, NTS Live, Boiler Room & BBC Radio 3, 4 & 6. She has held residencies with ICA London, Serpentine Galleries & Triangle France to name a few. Belinda hosts Juju Fission (RTM FM), a monthly radio broadcast. She lives and works in South East London.