Britten Newbill, Richard Fleeshman & More to Join Shoshana Bean at Cadogan Hall

Singer songwriter Britten Newbill and West End stars Richard Fleeshman, Celinde Schoenmaker and Rob Houchen will be joining Shoshana Bean's SING YOUR HALLELUJAH concert at the Cadogan Hall on Sunday 4 December at 7.30pm.

Shoshana Bean's three solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, "Spectrum" debuting at number one on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe and performed alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight and Michael Jackson. She is a veteran of the Broadway stage and is perhaps best known for her portrayal of 'Elphaba' in the Broadway production of "Wicked". Other prominent performances include 'Shelley' in the Tony-Award-winning production of "Hairspray" and 'Jenna' in the Broadway production of "Waitress. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as "Fanny Brice" in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of "CeeCee Bloom" in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. This solo show, "Sing Your Hallelujah" is produced by For The Record Live and presented by Fourth Wall Live. David Cook serves as Music Director.

Britten Newbill is a prolific American singer, songwriter and performer whose work includes writing for Macy Gray, John Legend and many more.

Richard Fleeshman is an Olivier Award nominated stage and television star whose West End credits include Company, Urinetown, Ghost The Musical and Legally Blonde. His television credits include Reign, Monday Monday and playing 'Craig Harris' in Coronation Street for four years.

Celinde Schoenmaker is a West End star whose credits include 'Fantine' in Les Misérables and Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera. Her other credits include Barnum, The Light in the Piazza and Marry Me A Little. On film she can be seen as 'Renate Blauel' in Rocketman.

Rob Houchen is a musical theatre performer and singer, whose theatre credits include 'Marius' in Les Misérables, The Producers, Spring Awakening, Eugenius!, Godspell and The Light in the Piazza. In 2016 he released his self-titled debut album.

