Bristol Old Vic Will Present a Series of Collaborations With The City's Best-Loved Food Spots

Bristol is famous for its excellent food offering, in fact it was named the best culinary destination in the world a couple of years ago, and now local icon Bristol Old Vic will be centre stage for some of the city's best food spots, with a series of exciting collaborations within its brand new restaurant in Coopers' Hall.



The "Bristol Old Vic Presents" pop-up food series will start on 20 July with the partnership of not one but two Bristol food favourites taking over the kitchens. The popular Pizzarova, known for its handmade sourdough pizzas and buzzy spaces around the city, will join forces with Grano Kitchen, a Bristol institution loved by locals for its delicious homemade Italian food.



The two will come together as Bristol Old Vic Presents... Pizzarova x Grano Kitchen, to create some truly special Mediterranean-inspired food for the summer! The one-off menu will contain everything from pizzas and pastas, burrata, arancini and Caprese salad, to tiramisu, panna cotta and a host of delectable Italian ice creams.

Commenting on the launch, Charlotte Geeves, Bristol Old Vic's Executive Director, said: "After the challenges of the past year we really wanted to bring something special to Bristol. With our new "Bristol Old Vic Presents" food series we're bringing a fresh new concept to the city and helping shine the spotlight on some of our favourite Bristol food destinations in the beautiful surroundings of our theatre. Because the spirit of collaboration is what Bristol's all about!"



Jack Lander, Pizzarova's Managing Director, said: "Bristol Old Vic is a true icon of the city. We're incredibly excited to get the chance to take over the kitchens with Alberto and the team at Grano Kitchen to help welcome back guests to this amazing setting and beautiful new dining room. We'll be featuring a menu of light salads and pizzas - including our brand-new chorizo and hot honey pizza - using some amazing produce from local suppliers, on our handmade sourdough. We will be creating a one-off fresh, simple and honest menu that's fitting with the amazing heritage, not to mention the incredible setting, of Bristol Old Vic."



Alberto Noriega, Grano Kitchen's Director said: "We are so looking forward to bringing our Italian dishes to the beautiful and iconic space that is the Bristol Old Vic, and can't wait to reveal our full menu, created in partnership with our friends at Pizzarova."



The new restaurant has also been carefully put together by theatre designer Ti Green, in order to provide the perfect show-stopping service in its beautiful surroundings.



For more information visit https://bristololdvic.org.uk/eat-drink.