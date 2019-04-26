Bristol Old Vic And St Pauls Carnival Join Forces To Host A Carnival Takeover On 4 May

On 4 May, St Pauls Carnival will take over Bristol Old Vic's front of house spaces to celebrate the two month countdown to this year's carnival and join the smash hit production of Barber Shop Chronicles as it powers into Bristol Old Vic as part of its UK tour.



Barber Shop Chronicles is one of the decade's most successful plays. It takes place in 6 barber shops in 6 different cities across the globe and is a joyous celebration of masculinity, fatherhood and identity. Described by The Guardian as "one of the best 25 plays of the decade" it is a riot of laughter, dance and music and feels like the perfect fit with St Pauls Carnival, now in its 51st year, creating a great moment to bring the two events together for a day of fun, food and festivities.



Beginning at midday on Saturday 4 May, this explosion of arts and culture will feature African-inspired DJ sets, drumming and song, with craft activities throughout the foyer, and an Afrikan-Caribbean menu served by Bristol's latest food hotspot, 1766 Bar & Kitchen. Names of the artists and musicians taking part will be announced next week.



This free event is wrapped around two performances of Barber Shop Chronicles at 2.30pm and 7.30pm with tickets available from £11.50.



Bristol Old Vic's Executive Producer Chloe Naldrett Elwood said: "We're constantly looking for new ways to reach people across the city and to welcome them into the brilliant new theatre spaces. Barber Shop Chronicles is a story which does something really unique; throughout its world tour, audiences from every background and every city from Leeds to Massachusetts have found themselves swept up in a night of unforgettable joy. Carnival is the perfect fit - celebrating music, individual flair and community connections. We are thrilled to be able to bring a little bit of carnival into Bristol Old Vic and share this brilliant show in return.







