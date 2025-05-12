Brighton Fringe Review: SAMANTHA DAY: GENERATION WARS!, The Quadrant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brighton Fringe is the perfect breeding ground for improvisational comedy, and thereâ€™s plenty of it scattered across the city. At The Quadrantâ€”a venue that has become a staple part of the festival each yearâ€”comedian Samantha Day took to the stage to ask one very big question: Which generation is the most unhinged?

The game show concept behind Samantha Day: Generation Wars! may not be the most original, but itâ€™s undeniably effective. Thereâ€™s something inherently entertaining about pitting generations against each other, and Day leans into the format with infectious energy, inviting the audience to participate in a tongue-in-cheek battle of age-based absurdities.

The comedy hinges, as expected, on generational stereotypesâ€”avocado toast, the housing market, menopauseâ€”nothing is off the table. But what could easily tip into divisive territory is handled with nuance and charm. Day walks a clever line, using familiar tropes not to separate us, but to unite the room in laughter. Her material feels both accessible and inclusive, striking a chord with a multigenerational crowd.

Day is a quick-witted performer and a slick improviser. There were moments where the piece felt slightly like a work in progress, with the occasional joke not quite landing as intended. But Dayâ€™s self-awareness and acknowledgment of these moments only added to the showâ€™s honesty and warmth. We must remember that Brighton Fringe is commonly used as a testing ground ahead of Edinburgh, and some rough edges are to be expected.

Ultimately, spending an hour in Samantha Dayâ€™s company is an absolute joy. Samantha Day: Generation Wars! captures everything that Brighton Fringe does bestâ€”open-hearted performance, unpolished charm, and comedy thatâ€™s as smart as it is messy.

Samantha Day: Generation Wars! Has now finished at Brighton Fringe and is touring the UK.

