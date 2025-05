Brighton Fringe Review: SAMANTHA DAY: GENERATION WARS!, The Quadrant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brighton Fringe is the perfect breeding ground for improvisational comedy, and there’s plenty of it scattered across the city. At The Quadrant—a venue that has become a staple part of the festival each year—comedian Samantha Day took to the stage to ask one very big question: Which generation is the most unhinged?

The game show concept behind Samantha Day: Generation Wars! may not be the most original, but it’s undeniably effective. There’s something inherently entertaining about pitting generations against each other, and Day leans into the format with infectious energy, inviting the audience to participate in a tongue-in-cheek battle of age-based absurdities.

The comedy hinges, as expected, on generational stereotypes—avocado toast, the housing market, menopause—nothing is off the table. But what could easily tip into divisive territory is handled with nuance and charm. Day walks a clever line, using familiar tropes not to separate us, but to unite the room in laughter. Her material feels both accessible and inclusive, striking a chord with a multigenerational crowd.

Day is a quick-witted performer and a slick improviser. There were moments where the piece felt slightly like a work in progress, with the occasional joke not quite landing as intended. But Day’s self-awareness and acknowledgment of these moments only added to the show’s honesty and warmth. We must remember that Brighton Fringe is commonly used as a testing ground ahead of Edinburgh, and some rough edges are to be expected.

Ultimately, spending an hour in Samantha Day’s company is an absolute joy. Samantha Day: Generation Wars! captures everything that Brighton Fringe does best—open-hearted performance, unpolished charm, and comedy that’s as smart as it is messy.

Samantha Day: Generation Wars! Has now finished at Brighton Fringe and is touring the UK.

