Brian Blessed and Penelope Keith Lead Cast Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Jermyn Street Theatre

The production runs Thursday 17th – Sunday 27th December.

This December, Jermyn Street Theatre have teamed up with Guildford Shakespeare Company to present Charles Dickens' thrilling story of compassion and redemption in a special online adaptation by NAYLAH AHMED.

The production runs Thursday 17th - Sunday 27th December.

National treasures, PENELOPE KEITH and Brian Blessed (also GSC's Honorary Patron) play the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present and Jim Findley (Donmar Warehouse, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), who was appearing in JST's The Tempest when lockdown was announced in March, will play the legendary grouch Ebenezer Scrooge. Further casting is to be announced. The show will also feature children from GSC's drama clubs as the Cratchit children.

This new adaptation has been especially commissioned by the two companies from NAYLAH AHMED. Naylah has worked extensively for BBC TV and Radio and is a core script writer for The Archers. It is directed by NATASHA RICKMAN, an Associate Artist of JST who earlier in 2020 directed The Time Machine for Creation Theatre at the London Library and its later virtual adaptation during lockdown.

Ghosts, time-travel, romance, and the biggest turkey in the shop (yes the one as big as you), wait in the snowy streets of Dickensian London; and who knows, you may be called up on to lend a hand in Scrooge's journey too! So, put away the humbugs and grab yourself a mince pie and mulled wine as Jermyn Strreet Theatre and Guildford Shakespeare Company take you on a festive feast of an adventure, all from the comfort of your own home.

MATT PINCHES, GSC Co-Founder says:

"We're so excited to be creating this special adaptation of Dickens' enchanting story. Its themes of compassion and community have never been more important, and this innovative production will light up the hearts of all who see it. We're indebted to the imagination of the whole artistic team for bringing this heart-warming tale to your living room, and to Penelope and Brian for granting us their time and talent."

Tom Littler, Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre says:

"What a festive treat! A Christmas Carol is a wonderful way for families and friends to get together, wherever they may be, to share in the joy of a truly Christmassy story. Naylah and Natasha are creating a brilliant adaptation that will be enjoyed as much by grandparents as by grandchildren. Put your feet up on your own sofa, pour a glass of something delicious, and take a break in Dickensian London."

Book at www.guildford-shakespeare-company.co.uk/a-christmas-carol

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You