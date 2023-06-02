Brendan Murphy's BUFFY REVAMPED Comes to The Everyman This Month

The performance is on Sunday 25th June 2023.

By:
The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 1 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 2 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 3 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells
Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour Photo 4 Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Tom Fletcher's THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Embark on UK Tour

Seabright Productions presents Brendan Murphy’s brand new show, Buffy Revamped, at The Everyman, Sunday 25th June 2023.

Coming hot on the heels of Murphy’s last show, Friend (The One with Gunther), which recently won the award for Best Play in the World Wide Comedy Awards, the award-winning success of Buffy Revamped (Darkchat Awards 2022: Best Comedy Performer and Best One-Person Show) has confirmed him as one of the country’s most talented young writer/performers with both critics and audiences.

"We've had such an incredible turnout so far with Buffy fans of all stripes coming out in full force, packing out theatres across the UK & Ireland and celebrating their shared love of all things Buffy The Vampire Slayer. I'm very happy to be able to add more performances to what's been such a fun tour, including dates at London's iconic Clapham Grand, my first-ever hometown show at Birmingham Rep and a return to my ancestral home via the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin!"  Brendan Murphy 

In this fast-paced new production we bring you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

 

Brendan Murphy is a London based actor, improviser and comedian. He has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter.

Other theatre credits include FRIEND (The One With Gunther) (Edinburgh & Adelaide Fringe), The Crown Live (Wilton's Music Hall and USA tour), and The Adventure (The Royal Exchange). Screen credits include Man Vs Bee (Netflix), Broadchurch (ITV), and Spiderman: Far From Home (Marvel Studios). An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players. He is co-writer of the satirical comedy podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt, and the upcoming musical comedy The Last Library with Oliver Izod.

Hamish MacDougall’s recent credits include The War of the Worlds (UK Tour/Stanford USA); Project Dictator (New Diorama Theatre); Willy by William Andrews (Soho/Pleasance); Hammerhead by Joseph Morpurgo (Soho/ Southbank/ Pleasance/ Tour and winner of The Brighton Comedy Award); Life and Rhymes by Abandoman (Udderbelly/ Soho/ Melbourne) and The 24 Hour Plays (Old Vic).




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Ovo Presents First Co-Production With Pitlochry Festival Theatre SHERLOCK HOLMES: A S Photo
Ovo Presents First Co-Production With Pitlochry Festival Theatre SHERLOCK HOLMES: A STUDY IN LIPSTICK, KETCHUP and BLOOD

OVO has announced its first co-production with Pitlochry Festival Theatre: SHERLOCK HOLMES: A STUDY IN LIPSTICK, KETCHUP and BLOOD playing at the Roman Theatre Open Air Festival.

AUDREYS ART CLUB Closes Run at Brighton Fringe This Week Photo
AUDREY'S ART CLUB Closes Run at Brighton Fringe This Week

Celebrating Art and Love, Audrey's Art Club closes its successful run at Brighton Fringe this week.

Markus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour Photo
Markus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour

Britain's Got Talent's semi-finalist, Markus Birdman will embark on a UK tour with a brand-new show, Platinum.

HERRING GIRLS: GREATER THAN WE ARE ALONE to Be First Act at First Light Festival on Lowest Photo
HERRING GIRLS: GREATER THAN WE ARE ALONE to Be First Act at First Light Festival on Lowestoft Beach

Herring Girls: greater than we are alone a new song cycle commissioned by HighTide is the first act on stage at this year's First Light Festival on 17 June.


More Hot Stories For You

Ovo Presents First Co-Production With Pitlochry Festival Theatre SHERLOCK HOLMES: A STUDY IN LIPSTICK, KETCHUP and BLOODOvo Presents First Co-Production With Pitlochry Festival Theatre SHERLOCK HOLMES: A STUDY IN LIPSTICK, KETCHUP and BLOOD
That Science Gang Comes To Take On Edinburgh In 2023That Science Gang Comes To Take On Edinburgh In 2023
AUDREY'S ART CLUB Closes Run at Brighton Fringe This WeekAUDREY'S ART CLUB Closes Run at Brighton Fringe This Week
Markus Birdman Will Embark On National TourMarkus Birdman Will Embark On National Tour

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
West Horsley Place (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bark Bark
The North Wall Arts Centre (6/08-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Belgrade Theatre (6/13-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You