Brendan Murphy's BUFFY REVAMPED Comes to The Everyman This Month

Seabright Productions presents Brendan Murphy’s brand new show, Buffy Revamped, at The Everyman, Sunday 25th June 2023.

Coming hot on the heels of Murphy’s last show, Friend (The One with Gunther), which recently won the award for Best Play in the World Wide Comedy Awards, the award-winning success of Buffy Revamped (Darkchat Awards 2022: Best Comedy Performer and Best One-Person Show) has confirmed him as one of the country’s most talented young writer/performers with both critics and audiences.

"We've had such an incredible turnout so far with Buffy fans of all stripes coming out in full force, packing out theatres across the UK & Ireland and celebrating their shared love of all things Buffy The Vampire Slayer. I'm very happy to be able to add more performances to what's been such a fun tour, including dates at London's iconic Clapham Grand, my first-ever hometown show at Birmingham Rep and a return to my ancestral home via the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin!" Brendan Murphy

In this fast-paced new production we bring you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Brendan Murphy is a London based actor, improviser and comedian. He has toured extensively across the US and Canada as part of the Olivier Award nominated Potted Potter.

Other theatre credits include FRIEND (The One With Gunther) (Edinburgh & Adelaide Fringe), The Crown Live (Wilton's Music Hall and USA tour), and The Adventure (The Royal Exchange). Screen credits include Man Vs Bee (Netflix), Broadchurch (ITV), and Spiderman: Far From Home (Marvel Studios). An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One's BattleActs! and has been a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast Players. He is co-writer of the satirical comedy podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt, and the upcoming musical comedy The Last Library with Oliver Izod.

Hamish MacDougall’s recent credits include The War of the Worlds (UK Tour/Stanford USA); Project Dictator (New Diorama Theatre); Willy by William Andrews (Soho/Pleasance); Hammerhead by Joseph Morpurgo (Soho/ Southbank/ Pleasance/ Tour and winner of The Brighton Comedy Award); Life and Rhymes by Abandoman (Udderbelly/ Soho/ Melbourne) and The 24 Hour Plays (Old Vic).