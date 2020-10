Birmingham Hippodrome Will be Closed From November 5 to December 2

England will be entering its second national lockdown beginning November 5.

England will be entering its second national lockdown on Thursday, November 5 to help stop the spread of coronavirus, thereby temporarily shutting down non-essential businesses. Birmingham Hippodrome has announced that they will be closed from Thursday, November 5 until at least Wednesday, December 2.

See their tweet below:

Following this evenings announcement, please see our update below: pic.twitter.com/mzFuyDMgUq - Birmingham Hippodrome (@brumhippodrome) October 31, 2020

National restrictions will be eased after December 2nd.

