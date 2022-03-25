Bianca Del Rio Announces Support Acts for UK Tour

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio has today announced that South Yorkshire's Myra Dubois and Glasgow's Mary Mac will join her Unsanitized tour as support this May. American Drag Queen Sherry Vine has also been confirmed as support from shows in Europe. Tickets for the tour including a second London show are available now here.

Part of her already-announced U.S., Canada and Latin American dates, and European tour including Israel, the UK leg of shows are taking place 6 May - 30 May 2022. The Siren from South Yorkshire Myra Dubois will join the first five dates from Brighton to the first London date, and Glasgow' finest Mary Mac completes the remaining dates. Sherry Vine will join the tour in Brussels in June for all remaining European dates.

Starting its run in Brighton on 6 May, the tour will visit 14 cities across the UK, including Cambridge, Cardiff, Manchester, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stockton, Liverpool, Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, as well as London, with two shows at the iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Renowned for her snarky frankness, impeccable timing and politically incorrect humor, Bianca was crowned "The queen of all Drag Race queens" (New York Magazine's "Most Powerful Drag Queens in America" and is set to bring a comedy show like no other to the UK with her Unsanitized tour.

Bianca Del Rio said: "It is unbelievable just how many people in Britain have a sick sense of humour, just like me. If you all want to be treated badly and be mocked, I'm here to do it. You want dirty, I'm as unsanitized as they come!"

No stranger to London, Bianca made history on her previous global comedy tour as the first drag queen to headline and sell out Wembley Arena! She also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Fierce, funny, and fabulous, Bianca Del Rio emerged on the New Orleans nightclub circuit and has since become a drag megastar, earning awards including NewNowNext's Best New Television Personality, Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch and #1 in New York Magazine's "The Most Powerful Drag Queens in America". She is the host of The Bianca Del Rio Podcast, has starred in movies including Hurricane Bianca, as well as author of the hysterical book "Blame it on Bianca Del Rio", all while amassing millions of fans on social media.

Bianca Del Rio Unsanitized Tour 2022

Myra Dubois support *

Mary Mac support **

Sherry Vine support ***

06 MAY - BRIGHTON CENTRE *

08 MAY - CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE *

09 MAY - CARDIFF ST DAVID'S HALL *

11 MAY - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO *

13 MAY - LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO *

14 MAY - LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO - NEW DATE **

16 MAY - SHEFFIELD CITY HALL **

17 MAY - EDINBURGH USHER HALL **

18 MAY - GLASGOW SEC ARMADILLO **

21 MAY - STOCKTON GLOBE **

22 MAY - LIVERPOOL EMPIRE **

24 MAY - DUBLIN VICAR STREET **

26 MAY - BELFAST ULSTER HALL **

28 MAY - BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL **

29 MAY - BRISTOL HIPPODROME **

30 MAY - NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL **



02 JUNE - ISRAEL, TEL AVIV, PRIDE

05 JUNE - BELGIUM, BRUSSELS, CIRCUS ***

07 JUNE - GERMANY, HAMBURG, FRIEDRICH-ELBERT-HALLE ***

09 JUNE - NORWAY, BERGEN, PRIDE ***

12 JUNE - SWEDEN, STOCKHOLM, ANNEXET ***

14 JUNE - DENMARK, COPENHAGEN, CONCERT HALL ***

16 JUNE - FINLAND, HELSINKI, HOUSE OF CULTURE ***

18 JUNE - GERMANY, BERLIN, ADMIRALSPALAST ***

20 JUNE - FRANCE, PARIS, SALLE PLEYEL ***

04 AUGUST - NETHERLANDS, AMSTERDAM, PRIDE ***