Beyond Monet and Beyond Van Gogh Immersive Experiences Now Open in Liverpool

Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet are running at Exhibition Centre Liverpool until Friday 15th August. The multimedia attractions are being staged on separate days throughout the four-and-a-half-week residency at the waterfront landmark. In addition to Beyond Monet receiving its European premiere in the city, both experiences feature enchanting new ‘exit rooms' never seen anywhere else in the world before.

The run was launched with a special VIP night where guests including Lord Mayor Cllr Barbara Murray and Liverpool stars of stage and screen enjoyed the first glimpse of Beyond Monet.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience has been enjoyed by thousands of people at venues in North America, and now it has come to the UK. Following Liverpool it will be staged in Edinburgh this Christmas.

In the immersive impressionist extravaganza, cutting-edge technology breathes new life into more than 400 of the legendary French painter's artworks, taking visitors on a spectacular and unforgettable audio-visual journey through his captivating and colourful world.

Beyond Monet brings together some of the artist's most famous canvases – including Poppies, Impression: Sunrise and his exquisite Water Lilies series – with lesser-known works which all swirl around the space, offering a fresh and exciting new look at much-loved masterpieces and a deeper connection with Monet, his subjects and his innovative technique.

Taking inspiration from Musée de l'Orangerie in Paris, the designated home of Monet's works, visitors can freely roam the Infinity Room where they are transported inside the paintings themselves to the accompaniment of a moving original score.

Meanwhile Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience brings together more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon's paintings blended with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history's most influential artists, with people able to wander through iconic works - including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Terrace of a Café at Night - as they come alive around them.

It received its UK premiere in Liverpool in 2024, where it was a huge success, and has been seen by a total of seven million people worldwide.

Both mesmerising and moving immersive experiences also include beguiling new additions for Liverpool, with visitors now leave the main attraction space through special exit rooms which extend the magical world of both artists.

In Beyond Van Gogh a winding path takes art lovers along a Sunflower Alley between projections of Vincent's houses and landscapes with the route flanked by a host of giant, vivid-hued flowers, while there are also benches where people can pause, contemplate and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.

And for Beyond Monet, an exquisite Waterlily Alley transports people to the French Impressionist's beloved gardens at Giverny where they can walk across a re-creation of the famous green bridge spanning a shimmering representation of his famous lily ponds and under arches of cascading blooms.

Along with the sights of Van Gogh and Monet's work, there are accompanying soundscapes featuring the song of birds found in Normandy and Provence – and visitors can also detect the natural aromas of the idyllic French settings.

There are a range of ticket options for both experiences, including VIP Experience tickets, and new for 2025, special family tickets and ‘parent and child' tickets which offer great savings on individual prices.

And a programme of complementary activities includes Yoga, Pilates, breathwork and mediation, and ‘paint and sip' sessions which will all take place within the immersive experiences.

Anna Parry, UK Business Development at Annerin Productions, said today: “We made a very deliberate choice of picking Liverpool to premiere Beyond Monet in the UK because of the phenomenal success of Beyond Van Gogh last summer – both in numbers, but also in the incredible support we had from the city.

“It's a massive testament to the incredible Exhibition Centre Liverpool that they made it so easy for us, and it really felt like we were a family.

“So I'm really excited to be here for a second premiere, not only of Beyond Monet but also of the two new fabulous and reflective exit rooms which have never been seen anywhere else. They are stunning and full of incredible detail which is down to the vision of Normal Studio, based in Montreal, and the UK's Production Solutions.

“I'm very proud of both Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet and I know Liverpool will embrace both experiences, making this summer another memorable visit to this fantastic city.”

Speaking about the new Exit Rooms for both experiences, Mathieu St-Arnaud, Partner and Creative Director at Normal Studio, added: “It is a very special moment for us, because we have had a dream – a technological dream, but we also wanted to create a physical experience for people so they could feel what it was like to step into one of these paintings.”