Barb Jungr Releases 'Famous Blue Raincoat' & Announces Live Performances for 2022

"Possibly our greatest interpreter of Dylan's songs", Barb Jungr is releasing a new recording of Leonard Cohen's 'Famous Blue Raincoat' from her latest collection, 'Forgetful Heart', featuring love songs by Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

Watch the video below!



With 'Forgetful Heart', Barb continues her love affair with the work of two of the most important songwriters of the 20th Century. Through the lockdown she has thought about love, and in particular the love songs of Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, from their earliest explorations to their most recent recordings.



Barb said "'Famous Blue Raincoat' is one of the best known of Leonard Cohen's songs and many people have thrown their vocal hats at it so I had steered clear until someone told me to go look at it again. I did and I fell in deepest love. I worked with Jenny Carr and we found the subtle, for me, rage and redemption within it and I couldn't wait to get into the studio with Dudley Philips and Jenn to record it. I love singing it live, I love singing it full stop. It carries all the weight of a huge story but Cohen feeds it drop by drop, in the utterly masterful way he has, of bringing the personal and the universal together."

In 2014, working with Simon Wallace, Barb released 'Hard Rain', laying herself bare to Dylan's and Cohen's political and philosophical songs. But "it's now time for love," she says. "How to love more and with more freedom. How to love everyone and everything. How to be free of all the pettiness of life and elevate to the beauty and purity of love. And who better to turn to than Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen, two of the greatest alchemists of love ever, in all of its wild wonder."



Working with her longstanding collaborator Jenny Carr, Barb includes 'Forgetful Heart', 'What Happens To The Heart', 'If You Gotta Go, Go Now', 'I've Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You', 'So Long Marianne', 'Famous Blue Raincoat' and 'Dance Me To The End of Love' among more treasures.



A mainstay on the London cabaret scene for nearly 50 years, Barb Jungr was born in Rochdale to Czech and German parents, Barb played the violin and mandolin at an early age. She sang in folk clubs at school and in jazz and blues bands at college and then in London. Starting out a singer and performer on the alternative cabaret circuit, Barb earned numerous plaudits, including a then-legendary Perrier Award. Never one to sit still, physically or artistically, she has evolved through the years into one of the UK's finest and most distinctive singers. Her exhilarating vocal style fuses her sense of jazz, blues, and soul with elements of everything from musical theatre to African and Iranian folk singing. She subsequently toured with Kid Creole (in The Three Courgettes); teamed with Michael Parker, she supported Alexie Sayle and Julian Clary, among others. Over four decades, she has never ceased performing live, locally and internationally, as well as appearing regularly on radio and television. Her 45-year recording career began at CBS in the late 1970s. Alongside many collaborations, she has released 18 solo albums, many for Linn Records, receiving outstanding reviews worldwide and winning many awards. Jungr's collaboration with John McDaniel has now produced two recordings. In 2011, Jungr received the New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Cabaret Vocalist, the Backstage Bistro Award for Best International Artist, and Time Out New York's #1 Top Live Cabaret Act for 2011. Her powerful singing style reaches across musical boundaries and defies easy categorisation.With a devoted following in the UK, Barb has also built a major fan base in the USA and earned many awards there for her CDs and performances (Broadway World award for Hard Rain in 2014, the Time Out New York Cabaret

Nightlife Award for Outstanding Vocalist, and Backstage Award for Best International Artist, to name just a few).

Performance Dates

LONDON

Thursday 20 - Saturday 22 January at 7pm

Crazy Coqs

20 Sherwood Street,

LONDON W1F 7ED



https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/barb-jungr-forgetful-heart-2/



Tickets: £25.00

running time: 75mins



Tuesday 1 March at 7pm

SNAPE

Britten Studio, Snape Maltings,

Snape IP17 1WE

at 7pm

https://brittenpearsarts.org/events/barb-jungr



Saturday 19 March

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD

The Old Town Hall, High Street,

Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3AE

https://www.oldtownhall.co.uk



Saturday 2 April

GUILDFORD

The Electric Theatre

Onslow St, Guildford GU1 4SZ

https://electric.theatre/



Saturday 23 April

DORKING

The St Mary's Sessions

46 Pixham Lane Dorking RH4 1PT



Saturday 7 May at 8pm

SADDLEWORTH

Millgate Arts Centre

http://millgateartscentre.co.uk/events/barb-jungr-forgetful-heart/