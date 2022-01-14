BalletBoyz to Return to Live Performance with London Premiere of DELUXE

BalletBoyz has announced their return to live performance with the in-person London Premiere of Deluxe. Fusing beautiful dance with original music in the company's unique and unmistakable style, Deluxe will embark on a nationwide UK tour from March to May, including London's Sadler's Wells between 24 and 27 March. It is a co-production with Sadler's Wells.

Planned for 2020 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking all male ensemble, the production was one of the first pieces of work to be adapted in lockdown for broadcast, premiering online and later on BBC Four. The 2022 tour will finally see Deluxe on stages throughout the UK, as was originally intended.

Deluxe sees Shanghai-based dancer and choreographer Xie Xin (TAO Dance Theatre, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's Eastman) choreographing Ripple for BalletBoyz, set to an original score by composer Jiang Shaofeng. Described by the choreographer as a memory like an ocean, the piece explores movement inspired by the memory of a person and energy that such memories possess.

Renowned as the choreographer behind immersive theatre trailblazers Punchdrunk, Maxine Doyle will present Bradley 4:18, as the second part of Deluxe, to live jazz music composed specially for the piece by Cassie Kinoshi, of the Mercury Prize-nominated SEED Ensemble. Doyle's piece was inspired by Kate Tempest's poems, in particular, Pictures on a Screen and it explores insomnia and modern western masculinity.

Over the last 20 years BalletBoyz has made 38 pieces of original and innovative new work for the stage, won 13 international awards including an Olivier and National Dance Award, and collaborated with 25 choreographers, ranging from some of the world's finest and most established to emerging and unknown choreographers including Christopher Wheeldon, Akram Khan, Kristen McNally, Matthew Bourne and Liv Lorent to name a few. As well as an extensive body of work on stage, the company has had success on the screen with their first feature film Young Men (2016) winning the Golden Prague Arts Award and the Rose d'Or in the Arts Category.

BalletBoyz is a pioneering force in making dance accessible and continues to be celebrated across four continents by audiences and critics alike; the company has performed their work more than 400 times around the UK and in 13 countries across the world, with over 350,000 people having seen one of their productions over the last 20 years. Many people have also attended their regular dance workshops and classes for both children and adults, including specialised classes for people with learning disabilities and Parkinson's, held at their studios in Kingston.

The current BalletBoyz Company includes: Dan Baines; Paris Fitzpatrick; Seirian Griffiths; Ben Knapper; Luigi Nardone; Alecsander Nilsson; Dom Rocca; Kai Tomioka.

Website: www.balletboyz.com / www.sadlerswells.com