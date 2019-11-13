Ballet Superstar Carlos Acosta is Bringing His Company, Acosta Danza, to The Lowry

International ballet superstar Carlos Acosta and his critically acclaimed Cuban company Acosta Danza perform a programme of new and existing works at The Lowry next spring.

As Cuba opened up to the world, Carlos Acosta launched Acosta Danza in Havana after retiring from The Royal Ballet in 2015. Under his artistic directorship, the company pays tribute to the vibrancy of Cuban culture and features a mixture of the finest ballet and contemporary dancers Cuba has to offer.

Acosta himself makes a guest appearance in the iconic Rooster, choreographed by Christopher Bruce to music by the Rolling Stones. The company also performs a new work Paysage, Soudain, la nuit by visionary Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg alongside Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui's Nijinsky-inspired masterpiece Faun, set to Debussy's original score with additional music from Nitin Sawhney. Completing the bill is a mesmeric solo Impronta by Cuban choreographer Maria Rovira

There will be a post-show Q&A with members of the company after the first performance.

The tour is an exciting addition to Dance Consortium's 2019 - 2020 performance schedule and continues the organisation's unparalleled commitment to bringing the best international contemporary dance to audiences across the UK.

Yuli, the film based on Acosta's autobiography, No Way Home: A Cuban Dancer's Story, received its UK premiere on 12 April 2019. Performances from Acosta Danza, choreographed by Maria Rovira, were woven throughout the film, which was nominated for five Spanish 'Goya' awards, including best new actor for Acosta, best cinematography and best adapted screenplay.

Earlier this year it was announced Carlos Acosta will be the new Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet. The appointment commences in January 2020.

