BUGSY MALONE Comes to Belgrade Theatre's Stage this Autumn

This autumn, the Belgrade Theatre's Main Stage will play host to splurge gun mania and custard pie slinging, as the classic musical Bugsy Malone saunters into Coventry from Tues 13 - Sun 18 Sept.

Based on the hit 1976 film by Academy Award-winner Alan Parker, Bugsy Malone is packed full of instantly recognisable songs, including My Name is Tallulah, You Give a Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam.

Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan's gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled "splurge" gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble.

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam's hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't on the cards for our hero.

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam's moll and Bugsy's old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business...?

The masterclass in musical comedy stars a talented cast of young performers, aged between 9 and 15, as well as an adult cast.

Directed by Sean Holmes, choreographed by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie (Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), and designed by multi award-winning international stage designer Jon Bausor, this is the first ever professional production of Bugsy Malone to tour the U.K.

Joining Sean, Drew and Jon on the creative team for this ambitious production are Franny-Anne Rafferty (Associate Director), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (Lighting Designer), Ben Harrison (Sound Designer), Leanne Pinder (Associate Choreographer), Verity Noughton (Casting Director for the unders), Will Burton (Casting Director for the overs) and Susannah Peretz (Wig Designer).

Alan Parker's world-famous 1976 movie Bugsy Malone launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio and received eight BAFTA nominations and three Golden Globe nominations including Best Motion Picture for a Musical.

Bugsy Malone is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax.

Bugsy Malone takes to the Belgrade's Main Stage from Tues 13 - Sun 18 Sept. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055. Phone lines are open 10:30am-2pm, Mon-Sat.