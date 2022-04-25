BRIEFS Returns To Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall And Edinburgh Fringe Festival This Summer

Pack the concealer and throw your head back ready for a heart-shaped love bite from cult-cabaret mischief-makers, BRIEFS!

BRIEFS are back with a bang this Summer. After a three-year absence, Australia's favourite carnie queens return to the UK for a Summer of fun and frolics, as they take their brand new show BRIEFS BITE CLUB across the country to The Edinburgh Fringe and into the heart of London at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall for a nine night run.

BRIEFS BITE CLUB is a brand new, iconic extravaganza that sees the glittery gang serving up their signature camp-cabaret fantasy of circus, drag and comedy in a sexy showcase of outrageous entertainment. BRIEFS BITE CLUB is hilarious hedonism, raw talent and certified shade at its finest!

For the first time in the world-renowned boylesque troupe's history, BRIEFS perform to original music by a live band on stage led by Sahara Beck -a potent pairing that ups the ante in variety extravaganza.

Described as one of Australia's most arresting performers, Sahara Beck's soaring vocals will blast female pride power into the ferociously fierce displays of talent from the BRIEFS boys you know and love. Their slick tomfoolery and heart-stopping hooliganism will be bathed in suave synth, heady hooks and swelling strings, all set to a glorious pop pulse.

Join co-creators, busy mum Shivannah (Fez Faanana) and former Las Vegas King of Burlesque, Mark 'Captain Kidd Winmill, as they lead their delinquent show spawn - aerial marvel Thom Worrell, Brett Rosengreen & Louis Biggs, - down a debauched path of showstopping skill and idiocy.

So, don't be jealous, come see why these bombshells from Brissie, reign supreme!

Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall (London)

Show: Briefs Bite Club

Dates: 21 - 31 July

Time: 7.30pm

Duration: 90mins with interval approx

Tickets: £30 / £20 / £15

Days off: 25 & 26 July

Rating: Recommended for audiences 18+

Booking: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk

(Tickets go on sale to the Southbank Centre Members on 26 April and the general public 27 April

PRESS NIGHT 22 July 2022

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Show: Briefs Bite Club

Dates: 5 - 28 August

Venue: Lafayette, Underbelly

Time: 8.45pm

Duration: 60mins approx

Tickets: From £14

Days off: 15 & 22 August

Rating: Recommended for audiences 18+

Booking https://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk