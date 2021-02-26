BPA Launches March Workshops Programme For Adults

As theatres around the country begin to tentatively prepare for a full reopening by summer following the proposed Roadmap as set out earlier this week, The British Pantomime Academy announces a full workshop programme for adults aged 18 and over (with courses also available for 11+) who may want to refresh their talent or skill up ready for that first audition as restrictions lift.

The core workshops will be led by Jenna Lee James, Jonny Barr, Kev Orkian, Eris Potts and Hilary O'Neil; Whilst a number focus on specific skills from the world of pantomime including character workshops, directing a pantomime and pantomime performance skills there are courses which will focus on key skills including acting through song, accents and voice work and vocal skills.

The British Pantomime Academy was founded in 2019 bringing workshops and courses to students of all ages. with more that the majority of attendeed going on to achieve professional work in pantomime or on stage and TV within the year. In 2020 with Covid restrictions halting physical workshops these were taken online and to great success.

Katie a current participant on from the BPA's workshops says " Working with British Pantomime Academy is a joy, and it's boosted my passion for acting so much. I've learnt so much from developing characters and acting out scripts and learning what it takes to be in auditions to what musicians do to think up music for pantomimes and shows. These talented West End performers who teach you on the online sessions are a delight to work with and sessions are so much fun to do. It maybe an hour in the sessions but in that golden hour you learn so much and take information in like a sponge"

Becky also currently participating adds " I really don't know what lockdown would have been like without these classes. At a time when it seems like life is on pause, your theatre groups stop, your career is on hold and you are fed up of sitting watching TV, The British Panto Academy has been a big part of giving me back what lockdown took awa - Plus more, because these opportunities are not the kind of thing you would get to do everyday"

Kev Orkian Founder of the British Pantomime Academy says "The programme of workshops we have planned for March aim to provide real insight into the wonderful world of pantomime whilst also focusing on more generic skills required for stage performers . Our fantastic tutors, with their extensive experience from the West End, International tours and TV work and of course panto, will work with our participants offering real-life advice and training across a vast array of performance mediums. We know the last year has been very tough on performers across the board and our workshops offer the opportunity to brush up on skills, perhaps learn something new in a fun and creative environment"

Full Course listings:

Back to Basics- What makes Panto? With Eric Potts : Tuesday 2nd March @4pm

Character workshop: Playing the Baddie with Jonny Barr: Thursday 4th March - 4pm

Character workshop: Playing Buttons with Kev Orkian: Tuesday 9th March - 4pm

Character workshop: Playing the Dame with Eric Potts: Thursday 11th March - 4pm

Character workshop: Playing the fairy with Hilary O'Neil : Wednesday 17th March - 4pm

Acting through song with Jonny Barr: Friday 19th March - 4pm

Directing Pantomime With Eric Potts: Tuesday 23rd March - 4pm

Accents and voice work with Jonny Barr : Friday 26th March - 4pm

Pantomime performance skills with Kev Orkian: Tuesday 30th March - 4pm

Vocal skills with Jenna Lee James: Wednesday 31st March - 4pm

To find out more and book your place on a workshop visit www.britishpantomimeacademy.com