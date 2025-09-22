BLUE Will Perform At Bradford Live Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pop sensations Blue are set to perform at Bradford Live on Thursday 21 May 2026 as part of their world headline tour. Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa, and Lee Ryan are ready to make new memories with the news that they will release their all-new studio album ‘Reflections' on January 9th 2026 - the first taste of which comes with today's lead single ‘One Last Time'.

They will perform at Bradford Live on Thursday 21 May 2026 with the confirmation of a world tour including an extensive UK leg.

Blue are firmly established as one of Britain's biggest pop forces of the 21st century. Just look at their catalogue: the iconic mega hits ‘All Rise' and ‘One Love', three #1 smashes in the shape of ‘Too Close', ‘If You Come Back' and ‘Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word' (with Elton John), plus another six Top 10 singles.

Their first three albums all accelerated to #1 and, combined with their ‘Best Of', have amassed a remarkable 12 x Platinum certifications in the UK alone. The two-time BRIT Award winners (British Pop Act and British Breakthrough Act) also enjoyed success right across Europe as well as Australia, Japan and New Zealand.