BLACK POWER DESK Will Have Its World Premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome

The world premiere of Black Power Desk, a new Black British musical by critically acclaimed playwright Urielle Klein-Mekongo (Old Vic 12, Roundhouse, Bush Theatre), will take place at Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio from Wednesday, October 22 through Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Presented by Brixton House and PlayWell Productions, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, the production will arrive in Birmingham following an extended and critically acclaimed London run at Brixton House and a UK tour.

Set in 1970s London against a backdrop of political unrest and cultural transformation, Black Power Desk is inspired by the real-life events of the Mangrove Nine and the British Black Power movement. With an original score blending R&B, Reggae, Soul, and Ska, the musical shines a lyrical light on a rarely explored part of British history while telling a moving story of two sisters whose relationship is tested by activism, loyalty, and survival.

The musical will star Rochelle Rose (National Theatre, Young Vic, Royal Court) as Celia and Veronica Carabai (Royal Court, National Theatre) as Dina. They will be joined by Alexander Bellinfantie, Tomos Eames, Gerel Falconer, Fahad Shaft, Chanté Faucher, Alan Drake, and Casey Bird.

The creative team will include director Gbolahan Obisesan (The Fisherman, Cutting It), rapperturg and lyricist Gerel Falconer (Black British Theatre Award winner 2023), and Ivor Novello Prize winner and platinum-selling songwriter Renell Shaw (Othello, Globe), who collaborated on the music and composition. Development and dramaturgy are by award-winning dramaturg Gail Babb, the Alfred Fagon Awards 2025 Black Champion of Theatre. The design team features Natalie Pryce (set design), Jessica Cabassa (costume design), Prema Mehta (lighting design), and Olivier Award winner Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro, sound design). Movement direction is by Jade Hackett.

Playwright Urielle Klein-Mekongo said: “This musical was borne from a desire to delve deeper and discover the stories from Black British history that have been left untold. At its heart are two sisters—one an activist fighting for humanity and one who simply wants to live free of struggle. Told through a rich 70s and 80s musical soundscape, I hope it will touch many hearts and stir the soul.”

Executive Creative Producer Ruth Hawkins of Brixton House added: “We partnered with PlayWell Productions over five years ago in a commitment to bring Urielle’s bold vision authentically to stage. The ambition is for this show to continue outside our walls—it’s a privilege to host it here and to work with such extraordinary collaborators.”

Co-producer Steph Weller of PlayWell Productions said: “PlayWell is thrilled and proud that this electrifying show by an exceptionally talented team has finally reached its audience. The story is timeless, the music is phenomenal, and the message is as urgent as ever.”

Black Power Desk is a Brixton House and PlayWell Productions co-production, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry. The production is supported by the National Lottery through Arts Council England, Cockayne Grants for the Arts, Axis, and L&Q. Development support was provided by Birmingham Hippodrome, Brixton House, China Plate, Genesis Foundation, Hackney Empire, Mercury Musical Developments, Musical Theatre Network, National Theatre Studio, Old Vic 12, Stage One, and others.

Ticket Information

Black Power Desk will run October 22–25, 2025, in the Patrick Studio at Birmingham Hippodrome. Tickets are available at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.