BGT Finalist Ben Hart Brings Magic To Pleasance Grand

Following a hugely successful, 60 date debut tour of the UK, Britain's Got Talent 2019 finalist, West End star and multi award-winning magician, Ben Hart, makes his highly anticipated return to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year after four total sell-out critically acclaimed previous shows.

Expect Ben's most mind-blowing and exciting magic in a show that shines a light on magic, life, the universe and the darkest corners of your imaginations. With the simplest of props, using the objects and minds of the audience, Ben Hart conjures an altogether new kind of magic.

Funny, subversive, often dark and always amazing, Ben has established a reputation for always creating wonderfully alternative magic. At the age of 16 he was awarded the prestigious Young Magician of the Year Award by the Magic Circle and is one of the youngest ever members of The Inner Magic Circle (with gold star) - the highest level of the famous Magic Circle. He was nominated for the Time Out and Soho Theatre Cabaret Award in 2013.

In 2019 Hart was a finalist in Britain's Got Talent, coming third, after huge public support and high praise from the judges and leaving Simon Cowell speechless. His popularity on the show lead to him being invited to appear on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

He starred in Killer Magic, Ben Hart's Life Hacks Hoax (both BBC3), Now You See It (BBC1), and has been a regular guest on This Morning, Lorraine and The One Show. His work has taken him around the world to places including America, Australia, Europe, The Middle east, Asia and Africa and he appeared in the West End for two consecutive years as part of Impossible, one of the world's biggest magic shows.

Ben has consulted and invented for some of the biggest names in magic including Penn and Teller as part of the creative team behind hit West End show Magic Goes Wrong by Mischief Theatre. He has also designed illusions for The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Old Vic, The Globe, The Hampstead Theatre and was the mind behind the acclaimed special effects in the west end production of The Exorcist.

Venue: Pleasance - Pleasance Grand (Venue 33)

Dates: 6th to 31st August 2020 (not 18th)

Time: 8.00pm (9.00pm)

Box office: 0131 556 6550

Internet: www.pleasance.co.uk





