BELVEDERE By Ana-Maria Bamberger To Be Presented In a New Production At The Old Red Lion Theatre

After its postponement in May 2020, the European play Belvedere by Romanian-born playwright Ana-Maria Bamberger is finally set to take over the stage of The Old Red Lion Theatre this November 2-13. The show is directed by Lydia Parker and stars Dan March (Eastenders, Miranda BBC1; Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain, Brits Off Broadway at Theatre 59E59; In a Box at Arcola Theatre), Stefan Menaul (I Loved Lucy at Jermyn Street Theatre; The Actor's Nightmare at Park Theatre), and Tracey Anne Wood (3 Winters at The National Theatre; Our Children Will Be Next at Theatre 503; A Date to Remember at Soho Theatre Studio).

Set in the Belvedere psychiatric clinic, the play depicts a famous writer, Anton, who has checked himself into the clinic to receive treatment for his hallucinations. Now, locked away alone with his own thoughts, Anton descends into the depths of isolation. As a mysterious visitor from Anton's past appears, the border between reality and imagination is blurred.

Reenvisioned by American director Lydia Parker, the play takes its audience on a surreal and moving journey through the mind of the writer, grappling with themes like creativity, mental health, and memory. The production intends to use sight and sound to immerse the audience into the inner workings of the protagonist's fractured mind, depicting an experience of isolation that will resonate with many, as Lydia shares:

"Lockdown created a lot of mental health issues with people feeling isolated and very much in their own heads. They were lonely, but also for creatives it was good in some ways to have time to work. However, without social interaction, do you create a different sort of art?"

Belvedere is a co-production between Over Here Theatre and Magus Theatre Productions and is also supported by the Romanian Cultural Institute and Migrants in Theatre. The production features a team predominantly made up of migrant artists hailing from different parts of Europe and the US, highlighting the fundamental role of such cross-cultural collaboration and exchange to the UK theatre scene.

DETAILS:

Belvedere

by Ana-Maria Bamberger

The Old Red Lion Theatre

Performance dates: 2-13 November, 19:30 and 6 November, 14:00

Press night: 2 November

Run time: 70 minutes

Tickets: £16 (£14 concession), available here: https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/belvedere.html