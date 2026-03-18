BE LIKE BLIPPI TOUR Will Come to Bradford Live

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The Be Like Blippi Tour is a brand-new live experience coming to arenas and theatres across the UK beginning July 2026 and ending in September. Designed especially for children ages 2–7, this all-new show brings Blippi and his Best Friend Meekah to life on stage for an unforgettable, high energy adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.

Get ready to see the world more curiously! Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like “The Excavator Song,” “Monster Truck,” “Dino Dance,” and “Curious Like Me.” With Blippi's signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.

The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to… Be Like Blippi!

“The response to the Be Like Blippi Tour in North America has been incredible, and we're excited to bring that same energy and joy to families across the UK,” said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. “Blippi has a wonderful way of sparking curiosity and making learning fun, and this live show brings that magic to the stage in a big way. It's a high-energy, interactive experience where kids can sing, dance and explore alongside Blippi and Meekah — and create memories the whole family will share together.”

“Being like Blippi means staying curious, moving your body, and exploring the world with joy,” said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. “With Be Like Blippi, families across the UK can sing, dance, and explore together while kids discover what it means to be curious, playful, and adventurous - just like Blippi.”

“UK families have shown so much love for Blippi over the years, so we're absolutely delighted to be bringing him back for our biggest run of shows yet,” said Stephen McGill, Founder of MCG Family. “Blippi is a character children truly connect with, and seeing that excitement come to life in arenas and theatres across the UK will be something really special.”

Blippi on Tour productions have already delighted millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, Mexico, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and of course the UK. The Be Like Blippi Tour continues this tradition with professional stage performers bringing Blippi and Meekah to life in an energetic, interactive production.

For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour. Enhance your Be Like Blippi Tour ticket with a Photo Experience where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Blippi. Please note: attend, each child must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a Be Like Blippi Tour show ticket.