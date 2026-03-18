Emeka Agada’s THE LAST BLACK MESSIAH Will Transfer To Jack Studio Theatre

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Following its world premiere, THE LAST BLACK MESSIAH, written by actor and playwright Emeka Agada, will transfer to the Jack Studio Theatre for a limited run from 28 April -16 May 2026. Directed by award-winning theatre maker Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller, the production is presented by BlackPen Productions and Black Bat Productions and drew early critical attention during it's debut last August. Agada, known to audiences for his appearance in the series Reacher (Amazon Prime) will reprise his role in the production opposite Kenneth Butler, who recently starred as Martin Luther King Jr. in the European stage tour of THE LIFE AND DEATH OF MARTIN LUTHER KING, where Agada played Sonny.

Set in early 1990s America, THE LAST BLACK MESSIAH is a fierce gripping political drama exploring revolution, identity and justice. Black revolutionary leader and former Howard University professor Dr. Oko awaits execution when he receives an unexpected visit from his former student Asante, now a journalist. As their reunion unfolds; history, past choices, and the weight of the country collide in a tense encounter that could reshape Dr. Oko's legacy.

THE LAST BLACK MESSIAH marks the debut play by Emeka Agada, an award-winning actor whose work spans across stage and screen. On screen, he received critical praise for his role as Dillion James in Nurses (Global/NBC), earning an ACTRA Award nomination for Outstanding Performance. Other screen credits include: The Fortunate Ones (Vera Pictures), In The Black (Caribbean Tales). Theatre includes: The Life and Death of Martin Luther King and The Midnight Caller.

Kenneth Butler is an African-American actor, filmmaker, and theatre-maker from Atlanta, Georgia. He holds a BFA in Theatre Performance from Columbus State University and an MFA in Acting from the Guildford School of Acting. Theatre includes The Life and Death of Martin Luther King, Pericles, Jane Eyre and Flying Ant Day.

Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller is a director, actor and published playwright. His work has been nominated for the George Devine Award and the BBC Writersroom Popcorn Award, showcased by the West End's Criterion Theatre, awarded a top prize as a writer-performer at South of the River Pictures and SISTER Global's Screenshot, and listed among the Best Theatre of the Year by The British Blacklist. He has directed more than 30 productions, including the UK premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winner James Ijames' White. His plays In Everglade Studio, Port City Signature, and Press are published by Methuen Drama.