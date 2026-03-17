Michael Flatley's LORD OF THE DANCE Bringing 30th Anniversary Tour to Bradford Live

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Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance, the global phenomenon that redefined Irish dance, is set to return to the United Kingdom in 2026 for a 30th Anniversary Tour, coming to Bradford Live between Thursday 11-Sunday 14 June. Tickets are now on sale here.

Since its debut in 1996, Lord of the Dance has played to over 60 million fans in 60 countries. Flatley's production utilizes Irish dance and features choreography, music, and storytelling. While the production has evolved over the years, Creative Manager James Keegan believes that its core elements remain timeless.

"What made Lord of the Dance famous 30 years ago is still what makes it work today: 40 of the greatest Irish tap dancers in the world performing in one line in perfect sync. It's a spectacle that never loses its magic," said Keegan.

He continued: "Professional Irish dancing didn't really exist until Michael created his shows and added a more entertaining twist to the art form. He wasn't just a dancer; he was a highly tuned athlete who could perform at astonishing levels for a full two-hour show, seven days a week. Today, we see young competitive dancers around the world striving to reach the levels he set."

Though Flatley retired from performing during his final tour in 2016, he has remained at the helm of Lord of the Dance, guiding its evolution. As it prepares to embark on its 30th Anniversary Tour, Flatley himself reflects on the journey."The magic of Lord of the Dance lives on in the hearts of our audience, and I am thrilled to bring this iconic show back to the UK in 2026. 30 Years of Standing Ovations celebrates the incredible journey we've shared with fans over the years. It's a tribute to the enduring power of dreams, the joy of dance, and the unwavering support of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you for three decades of unforgettable memories."